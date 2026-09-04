Announcers, Referees, TV, Radio for Oklahoma State Week 1 vs Tulsa

For those that don't have tickets to Saturday's game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, the bad news is the game is sold out.

The good news is there are plenty of other ways to watch the game.

The contest marks the beginning of the Eric Morris era as head coach, as the former North Texas boss takes over for long-time head coach Mike Gundy, who was dismissed after three games last season.

Morris has acknowledged all season that those are big shoes to fill. Gundy took the program to heights it had never achieved before. But this is not the Oklahoma State of recent memory. Morris inherits a team that went 1-11 last year, has won just four games in the last two seasons and hasn't won a regular season Big 12 game since the end of 2023.

This opener is just the start of a season that Morris hopes exceeds expectations. He has flipped nearly the entire program, from staff to personnel, to not just break with the end of the Gundy era but to make the Cowboys relevant quickly.

Fans can see how it all unfolds on television and radio on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know to watch and listen to the game, including those who will broadcast it.

Oklahoma State at Tulsa

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When: Saturday, Sept. 5

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. CDT

Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, Okla. (30,000)

Television

Oklahoma State's Caleb Hawkins. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Watch: ESPNU (Mike Corey and Barrett Brooks)

Corey has called college football games for ESPN since 2011. He calls several Olympic sports for the network, including lacrosse and field hockey. He has also called field hockey for NBC for three different Summer Olympics broadcasts and was the play-by-play voice for Westwood One Radio’s coverage of speedskating at two Winter Olympics.

Brooks played his college football at Kansas State under Bill Snyder, and the offensive lineman played 12 years in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl ring with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XL. He does television work for NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Radio

Oklahoma State’s LaDainian Fields. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Listen: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb and Deion Imade)

Internet/App Radio: The Varsity Network

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 271 and on the SiriusXM app

Hunziker has spent more than a quarter-century calling Cowboys football and men’s basketball games. He has been honored as the National Sportscasters and Sports Writers Association (NSSA) Oklahoma Broadcaster of the Year twice.

Holcomb is a long-time game analyst for Cowboys football and men’s basketball broadcasts. He has been named Oklahoma Sportscaster of the Year several times and serves as Sports Director of the News on 6 Sports team and co-hosts the “Oklahoma Sports Blitz” statewide on Sunday nights.

Imade is in his first season as sideline reporter. He played for Oklahoma State from 2010-13 and has been part of Oklahoma State’s pregame and postgame coverage full-time since 2019. He replaces Robert Allen, who served in the role from 2022-25 and retired after last season.

Referees

The officiating crew was not announced in advance. It will be posted here when available.