Millwood Speedster Bailey Brown Is a Prospect to Keep an Eye On

Zach Lancaster

When it comes to size, Oklahoma isn’t the biggest state in the country. In fact, in terms of population, it falls No. 28 out of 50 with just a tad under four million. But when it comes to football players, I’d say Oklahoma’s better off than most states when it comes to talent. It isn’t like California, Florida or Texas where some of the highest ranked talent comes from, but there’s a ton of under-the-radar talent that just need a chance to be seen.

Someone Pokes Report saw at the i4Football Showcase is 2022 Millwood speedster Bailey Brown. Unless you follow Millwood football, or your high school team played Millwood, odds are you haven’t heard of Brown.

So, here are some of the basics: Brown checks in at 5-7, 160-pounds, but he’s one of the more athletic, and certainly one of the fastest players in the state. When Marshall Levenson, Robert Allen and myself showed up to the camp, there were grumblings of a player that posted a 4.37 40 time. When you hear that, it’s rather hard to believe. We asked around and found out from former Oklahoma State quarterback and founder of i4Football, Aso Pogi, that Brown was the sub-4.4 guy.

We had a chance to speak with Brown before the game where he told us he ran a 4.46 laser time. We also can’t forget the fact he has a 40-inch vertical. For someone who’s probably going to be one of the shorter guys on the field, Brown is certainly one of the more explosive and impressive athletes you’re going to see.

Maybe 30 to 45 minutes after talking with Bailey, we got the chance to watch him test the bench, the 5-10-5 shuttle and the 40-yard dash and I’ll be the first to tell you, it’s all accurate. Brown posted a 4.29 5-10-5 shuttle and a 4.40 40-time. There was also a near-30-minute one-on-one session where Brown toasted every defender he went up against. There was also a rep where we got to see that 40-inch vertical in action.

We asked Brown if he also returned kicks at Millwood and he told us he didn’t. With his size and athletic ability, something that’s going to help schools notice him is if there’s some tape of him returning kicks. Just take a look at 2020 OSU signee Brennan Presley. Now, Presley is easily one of the best football players to come out of Oklahoma in a while, but something that got him noticed, other than his vertical leap and his ability to outplay the defender, was his kick returning abilities, which he’ll most likely be doing his freshman season with the Pokes.

Brown has the vertical, speed and ability to outplay the defender, now he just needs to return some kicks.

There’s no doubt Brown could make some noise at the next level and it’s these showcases and summer camps, and hopefully a breakout junior season, that’s going to help him get noticed.

