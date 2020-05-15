Timetable for Campus Opening Votes is Getting Clearer with the Big 12 likely to Vote on May 18

STILLWATER -- Our sources with Pokes Report indicate that the Oklahoma State administration and the athletic department are in step together with wanting the campus to re-open for student-athletes to come back, get adjusted, and begin working under safe precautions toward the potential of fall sports such as football and soccer. The Big 12, we believe, is going to address that subject on Monday, May 18 with the school presidents.

West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee certainly made it clear where he stands on the subject on Thursday in a special television program for the state of West Virginia on the coronavirus and coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic as the state re-opens.

"I believe we are going to have football this fall," Gee stated in an interview with WOWK-TV during the program. “Even if I have suit up. I’ve got my ankles taped, I’m ready to go in. But I think again, with everything we’re going to do it based on what is safe, what is healthy for our fans and what is healthy for our student athletes. But I do believe that we will play football.”

Gee went on to say that society needs to explore opening up and showing courage and creating opportunity for life. Sports does that, He said it delivers a synergy for the campus and the people involved.

It is clear that Oklahoma is one school that will be opposed to opening as soon as June 1. The Sooners' head coach, as we've reported several times, has been hesitant about bringing student-athletes back this soon. Our sources said in Big 12 meetings he is really by himself in that stance among the league's head football coaches. He was consistent in a zoom media availability on Thursday.

“Bringing players back on June 1st is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever heard,” Riley told reporters on Thursday, via SI.com. “But I do believe if we do it right and we don’t get ahead of ourselves, we’ll be able to play a season.”

It appears the Cowboys Mike Gundy and the Sooners LIncoln Riley are on opposite sides of the issue of when to bring football student-athletes back to campus. Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy has not spoke to the media since his teleconference early on that had him blasted for selected comments taken out of his almost one-hour call with about 20 media members. It is believed that Gundy, and my sources said during the virtual Big 12 coaches meetings, that he voiced being for bringing players back to campus early this summer.

Other coaches we spoke to in the Big 12 believe that you can bring the student-athletes back safely and now is the time to start practicing the safety precautions and protocols that will likely need to be in place for the entire season in order for it to start, continue, and finish.

It is unclear exactly where each school stands except it looks for sure that Oklahoma State and Oklahoma are on opposite sides with West Virginia on the side of the Cowboys.

Oklahoma, as a state, is in the middle of a phased re-opening. For instance, this weekend their are youth baseball tournaments scheduled and being played. Restaurants, bars, theaters, and other entertainment establishments are open with social distancing practices being adhered to. Oklahoma high schools will be able to bring their athletes together to practice and conditioning on June 1, but they have restrictions they must follow.

The SEC presidents are scheduled to meet and vote on their student-athletes and schools as to when they will open up campuses.

"At some point prior to May 31, we're going to have to make a decision," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey told ESPN about the vote. "You've seen information comes out when decisions are made, as opposed to prospecting about what may or may not happen. I think that those who suggest that this particular date or that particular date miss that we're meeting regularly with our membership to make decisions."

The vote is whether to extend the date prohibiting team gatherings, meetings, workouts, etc. We've been told that the vote will have the choices of ending the ban on team gatherings on May 31 and allowing schools to start work on June 1, to extend it through June 14, basically another couple of weeks, or to extend it through June.