Big 12 Announces Oklahoma State-Kansas State Game Time, TV Network for Week 10

The Oklahoma State Cowboys can now make their travel plans for their Week 10 showdown with the Kansas State Wildcats.

After having the game put on a six-day selection last week, the Cowboys (5-3, 3-2 in Big 12) will face the Wildcats at noon Saturday in Manhattan, Kan., with TNT and HBO Max carrying the game.

Several Big 12 games were on the same hold, so the entire schedule for Week 10 is now set. Three game times were previously set, including the “Holy War” between BYU and Utah, which will be at 11 a.m. central on Saturday.

Big 12 Schedule for Week 10

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Eric Morris. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday, Nov. 6

TCU at Arizona, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 7

BYU at Utah, 11 a.m., ESPN

Iowa State at Baylor, 11 a.m., FS1

Oklahoma State at Kansas State, noon, TNT/HBOMax

Cincinnati at Houston, 2:30 p.m. Fox

UCF at Kansas, 2:45p.m., ESPN2

Colorado at Arizona State, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

West Virginia at Texas Tech, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

The Cowboys beat/lost to Iowa State, 51-49, on Saturday night in a Halloween matchup at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

It was a shootout that harkened back to the old days of the Big 12 Conference as both defenses struggled to slow down offenses. The Cowboys had a one-point lead in the final minute of the game before Iowa State — which held the lead for most of the game — quickly marched down the field for a game-winning field goal.

OSU quarterback Drew Mestemaker threw for more 300 yards and a season-high five touchdown but he also had a costly interception late in the game. Running back Caleb Hakwins had more than 300 yards in total offense with two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown. Wide receiver Justin Bowick caught two touchdown passes and Wyatt Young caught the go-ahead touchdown, but his 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct call helped position the Cyclones for the game-winning field goal.

The Cowboys have four games remaining, all in November. After traveling to Kansas State, Oklahoma State will host Texas Tech on Nov. 14, travel to Arizona State on Nov. 21 and host Kansas on Nov. 28 to wrap up the regular season. The league could announce the game time and TV for the Texas Tech game on Monday — or put the game on a six-day selection hold.