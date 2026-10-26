Oklahoma State-Kansas State Game Time, TV Gets Six-Day Designation

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are getting used to being in demand with the Big 12 Conference's television partners.

The No. 24 Cowboys (5-2, 3-1 in Big 12) learned that its game time and television designation for their Week 10 road trip to Kansas State has been added to a six-day selection window, meaning that the Cowboys won't know the game time until Sunday. It will be the Cowboys’ first to visit to Manhattan since late September of 2024, when the Cowboys were blown out by the Wildcats and the program's long two-year descent truly began.

The complete Big 12 schedule for Week 10 was also released, including the highly anticipated Holy War game between BYU and Utah.

Big 12 Schedule for Week 10

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Caleb Hawkins. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Friday, Nov. 6

TCU at No. 22 Arizona, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 7

No. 8 BYU at No. 6 Utah, 11 a.m., ESPN or ABC

Colorado at Arizona State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

West Virginia at No. 13 Texas Tech, six-day designation

Cincinnati at No. 18 Houston, ix-day designation

No. 24 Oklahoma State at Kansas State, ix-day designation

UCF at Kansas, ix-day designation

Iowa State at Baylor, ix-day designation

The Cowboys are preparing for their Week 9 game against Iowa State. That game, set for Saturday in Ames, Iowa, will be played at 6 p.m. central and broadcast on FS1. It will be Oklahoma State’s third night game in four Big 12 contests. Only its Week 6 game with UCF was a day game.

The Cowboys returned to the Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday after a one-week absence which was prompted by their 35-32 loss to the Houston Cougars. With Oklahoma State returning to the national rankings, the Big 12 conference has six ranked teams in the same week for the first time since 2012.

Oklahoma State is coming off another incredible offensive game in which the Cowboys had nearly 600 total yards in a 57-24 win over Colorado. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker threw for 386 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Caleb Hawkins had nearly 200 yards of total offense. Wide receiver Justin Bowick caught five passes for 138 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys defense pitched a shutout in the second half after allowing 24 first-half points. OSU defensive tackle Jerry Lawson forced a fumble that led to a turnover to start the half while cornerback LaDainian Fields had two interceptions.

Iowa State (3-4, 1-3) Has lost three of its last four games, all in Big 12 action. While running back Aidan Flora is one of the back best backs in the conference, the Cyclones benched starting quarterback Jaylen Raynor during their 39-3 loss to the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. Connor Moberly came in to replace him. It’s not clear who will start this weekend.