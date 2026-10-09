Houston vs. Kansas State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6

The No. 22 ranked Houston Cougars hit the road for a Big 12 battle against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon.

Houston recovered from a 28-26 loss at Texas Tech with a win at Georgia Southern and then at home against Central Florida. The Cougars failed to cover as -17.5 and -10.5 favorites, though.

Meanwhile, Kansas State won its first three games of the season before getting upset as -6.5 road favorites in Cincinnati.

Houston got a 24-19 home win against Kansas State in their last meeting two years ago.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 6 matchup.

Houston vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Houston +2.5 (-105)

Kansas State -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Houston: +120

Kansas State: -142

Total

55.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Houston vs. Kansas State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Houston record: 4-1

Kansas State record: 3-1

Houston vs. Kansas State Key Players to Watch

Conner Weigman, Quarterback, Houston Cougars

Conner Weigman is in his second and final year at Houston after starting his collegiate career at Texas A&M. Kansas State head coach Collin Klein was his offensive coordinator during the 2024 season with the Aggies.

After throwing for 2,705 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season, the senior quarterback has completed 91 of 135 passes (67.4%) for 1,186 yards with 11 touchdowns and just one interception.

Weigman had his worst passing game of the season last week, completing just 54.6% of his passes for 239 yards with no touchdowns. However, he did run 13 times for 50 yards and three scores. He’ll look to bounce back in a big road matchup this week.

Houston vs. Kansas State Prediction and Pick

This could be a barnburner in Kansas on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats had a bye week after losing in Cincinnati, and Houston comes into this one off back-to-back wins.

Both of these teams have been profitable when it comes to betting the OVER this season, with Houston at 4-1 and Kansas State at 3-1. It’s a high total this week, but I don’t think it’s high enough.

Kansas State has scored at least 26 points in all four of its games, with Houston also reaching the 26-point mark in all of its five contests. Both teams could easily get into the 30s in this Big 12 matchup.

Pick: OVER 55.5 (-108)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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