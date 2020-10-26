Big 12 Conference Call: Experience is Key to Oklahoma State's Defensive Success

STILLWATER – As you have probably learned by now, the Big 12 football coaches get together for a conference call every Monday morning. Generally, the coaches are asked about their team’s previous game and the upcoming match up. However, this week every coach was asked about an opponent they’ve either already faced earlier in the year or who they’ve yet to face: Oklahoma State.

There have been some experience questions about the offensive line or at the quarterback position this season, but when you take a look at the defensive side of the ball, Jim Knowles’ bunch is one of the most experienced units in the country.

Related: Cowboys third down stops kept Cyclones at bay on Saturday

10 out of the 11 starters are returners from last season and most of the other guys played a bunch last year, including corner Christian Holmes when he was at Missouri.

The head coach for Oklahoma State’s Halloween showdown opponent, Texas’ Tom Herman, couldn’t say enough good things about the Pokes’ defensive unit and it was all based around experience.

“A lot of things [jump out],” Herman said. “One, I do think you can have superior players that are superior college players that maybe – who knows about the next level – but I think that definitely is part of it, they’ve got great players. I think their scheme is very, very complex. Their defensive coordinator, coach [Jim] Knowles, does a great job. I think the biggest one is they’ve got 10 out of their 11 starters are juniors and seniors and six of those are redshirt. So, you’ve got a bunch of fourth- and fifth-year guys that have been in the same system for years and years and have redshirted and come up through the system and that’s not to take away from any of their talent. No. 31 [Kolby Harvell-Peel] is as good a safety as we have in the league, No. 94 [Trace Ford’s] a great pass rusher, they’ve got some really, really talented guys, but I think probably the biggest thing they have going for them is they’re all older, they’re all developed and they’ve all been in the same system for years.”

Related: Defense at Oklahoma State is stellar, but this is not the time for the Pokes to read headlines

Looking at the Pokes’ most recent depth chart, edge rusher Trace Ford is the youngest starter and he’s a sophomore who played in all 13 games as a freshman and started in the last six games of 2019.

Here's the breakdown of the class of each of the Cowboys' defensive starters:

DE No. 94 Trace Ford - So.

DT No. 98 Brendan Evers - RJr. or No. 95 Israel Antwine - Jr.

DT No. 92 Cameron Murray - RSr.

DE No. 89 Tyler Lacy - RSo.

LB No. 7 Amen Ogbongbemiga - RSr.

LB No. 20 Malcolm Rodriguez - Sr.

CB No. 24 Jarrick Bernard-Converse - Jr.

S No. 31 Kolby Harvell-Peel - Jr.

S No. 3 Tre Sterling - RJr.

S No. 2 Tanner McCalister - Jr.

CB No. 8 Rodarius Williams - RSr.

Among teams that have played four or more games, Oklahoma State is No. 1 in the country in opponent third down conversion allowing just 19%. They’re only allowing 25% of fourth down conversions. Among teams playing four or more games, they’re tied for first in fewest allowed opponent first downs. They’re also top 20 in passing and rushing yards allowed among teams playing four or more games.

“They’re a veteran defense,” said Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said of the Cowboys. “They’re really cognizant of knowing where to fit. They’ve got the ability to cover and yet they also have the ability to really understand where their gaps are. Like I said, I think a year like we’re having right now, [having veterans] and so many guys that played in that system, that’s big. They don’t make a lot of mistakes and they make you earn everything you get and credit to them.”

Iowa State was Oklahoma State’s first real test of the season and the defense passed with flying colors. The Pokes held Iowa State to seven first half points and 3-of-13 on third down conversions on the game. They also finished with seven tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries, four pass breakups, three sacks, a forced fumble and an interception. Eliminate the two big runs of 66 and 70 yards from Breece Hall and the Pokes held him to 18 carries for 52-yards.

I think it’s tricky to compare this defense to that of 2011, but this defense has proved through its first four games of the season they’re one of the best in the country. They’ve got another big test this weekend with a veteran and talented Texas offense that’s led by Sam Ehlinger. If the Cowboys can get the offense going and get past the Longhorns, I’m not sure there’s many that can doubt the prowess of Jim Knowles’ defensive unit.