Big 12 Picks Time Gives Encouragement that there Could Be a Football Season

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- We are still several weeks from the virtual Big 12 Media Days, which will be held on the originally scheduled days of July 20-21, but will be done on computer instead of in-person. The Big 12 still sent out their preseason ballots to the media asking for a projected conference finish and All-Big 12 teams. I fill that ballot out faithfully each year and return it to Joni Lehmann, the director of media services for the Big 12. 

I know that Joni and the Big 12 staff know where my "bread is buttered: and that I'm an Oklahoma State "homer" but I believe they respect my opinion. I always make sure that in my yearly call with Phil Steele that I give him my thoughts on the league. I'm looking for street cred wherever I can get it. 

This summer, getting that ballot and filling it out also gives me optimism and hope. I know that the COVID-19 has started peaking again. This was supposed to happen a few weeks ago and just ahead of the staged reopening of states around the nation. Now it is spiking and some of those spikes are on college campuses in college football programs. I'm so hoping for a college football season. I don't want to risk anybody's safety, but like players want to play, coaches want to coach, sideline reporters want to report. 

Here's hoping we have a Big 12 season and at the end of it, you can make sense of the results and the standings, which could be really unusual with all the obstacles of COVID-19.

Place
School/Team
Offensive Thought
Defensive Thought
Conclusion

1.

Oklahoma Sooners

Counting on an inexperienced quarterback is dicey, but Kennedy Brooks and Offensive Line will help

Must take advantage of talent and experience on the front

Five straight titles, only a fool would pick against that

2.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Chuba Hubbard is evolving and not just off the field as a leader and Spencer Sanders development is key

This may be the best defensive unit since Pat Jones was defensive coordinator

Bedlam in October and Texas on Black Friday are huge contests

3. 

Iowa State Cyclones

I like Brock Purdy and the three standout tight ends

Jon Heacock can scheme and getting JaQuan Bailey back at defensive end with Greg Eisworth on the back end is great

Oklahoma State and Oklahoma are back-to-back in October

4. 

Texas Longhorns

If I'm wrong and Texas finishes higher, it will be because of the wrinkles from new OC Mike Yurcich

The defense has to be healthier and linebackers have to be developed

Longhorns should be shooting for Black Friday in Stillwater to get in Big 12 title game

5. 

West Virginia Mountaineers

Neal Brown can coach and Jarret Doege is the right man to play QB

The two Stills brothers up front help kick start a defense for sure

Saw WVU late last season and liked the effort and the desire.

6. 

TCU Horned Frogs

Duggan improves and a RB, maybe Zach Evans emerges and TCU could be better than 6th

Garret Wallow and the secondary will lead the defense

Oklahoma State at home and then at West Virginia could mean an 0-2 Big 12 start

7. 

Kansas State Wildcats

No offensive line returning starters and absence of playmakers are concerns

Will need to build the defense around DE Wyatt Hubert

Wildcats return QB Thompson and DE Hubert but lots of re-tooling to do

8. 

Texas Tech Red Raiders

If QB Alan Bowman can stay healthy then Red Raiders will jump higher

Can Riko Jeffers have next at linebacker following Dakota Allen and Jordyn Brooks?

Key game is Big 12 opener at Iowa State

9. 

Baylor Bears

Too many loses on depth chart including head coach. 

New head coach and defensive mastermind Dave Aranda will need time to reload

Not enough talent and experience left in Waco 

10.

Kansas Jayhawks

Pooka (Williams) and (Andrew) (parchment make a nice duo for new QB Thomas MacVittie

No name defense will need to develop fast

Big 12 opener at Baylor could be a chance for an upset in week two

I know there are some surprises here. Iowa State over Texas is not the standard, but I like Brock Purdy over Sam Ehlinger and I love those three Cyclones tight ends as a big security blanket for Purdy. 

PK5_2272A (3)
Purdy tries to escape Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga.Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

West Virginia high as five is a surprise, but I think the Mountaineers really improved throughout the first season with Neal Brown and I really like Jarret Doege at quarterback. 

USATSI_13720942_168384051_lowres
Jarret Doege got his first start last season against Oklahoma State in Morgantown.USA Today Sports Images - Ben Queen

Baylor so low will get some attention, but I don't think Matt Rhule left a lot in the cupboard. Also, you have to keep an eye on the health of often beaten up Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer.

PK5_6432A (1)
Baylor's Charlie Brewer needs to stay out of harm's way after repeated issues with concussion the last two seasons.Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

The fun is that if the season gets played then at the end, you either look like a prophet or a putz. 

Football

