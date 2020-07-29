Big 12 Announces Media Day Schedule

STILLWATER -- We now know the details about the upcoming 2020 Big 12 Media Days. The Big 12 announced on Wednesday the annual two-day event has been condensed into one day and will be conducted virtually.

It's taking place on Monday, August 3 with live coverage being carried by Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and running from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT.

The Big 12 has broken the schedule up into two sessions with the first being kicked off at 9 a.m. by Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby. The head coach portion will begin shortly thereafter with West Virginia kicking things off at 10 a.m., followed by Baylor, Iowa State, Texas Tech and Oklahoma.

The second session kicks off at 12:30 with Greg Burks, the Big 12 liaison to officials, addressing rule changes and fielding questions about the upcoming season. Mike Gundy will be the first coach of the second session beginning at 1 p.m. and fielding questions until 1:25 p.m..

Following the Cowboy head coach will be Kansas, TCU, Kansas State and Texas' Tom Herman wrapping up the session from 3 p.m. to 3:25 p.m.

However, unlike previous years, players will not be made available.

You can view the full schedule below:

You can also catch live interviews of the coaches on the Big 12's exclusive SiriusXM channel, 375, and on its ESPNU channel, 84.

Here's a list of links you can click on that will take you to each session on Monday, Aug. 3, beginning with Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

Big 12 Media Day: Commissioner Bowlsby

Big 12 Now Live at Media Day: Session 1

Big 12 Now Live at Media Day: Session 2

Big 12 Media Day: Coaches Session