Big 12's Week 0 Action Already Shaping Oklahoma State's November
Oklahoma State’s season opener is still a few days away, but the college football season has already begun.
While the Cowboys’ matchup with UT Martin is on the horizon and will be among the first games to kick off in Week 1, the college football world was already blessed with some games in Week 0. Although most of the time those first few games don’t matter too much, the Big 12 had three teams in action, including what could be a critical conference matchup.
OSU’s hopes of contending for a Big 12 title certainly appear slim coming into the season, but so did Arizona State’s in 2024 after the Sun Devils were picked to finish last in the conference. Considering anything can happen in the wild and unpredictable Big 12, the conference title race might have already swing dramatically just one game into the Big 12 slate.
How Week 0 impacts Oklahoma State
Each of the Big 12’s three teams that were in action on Saturday will be facing OSU in November. Of course, the first matchup of the entire college football season will be the one that matters most for the Cowboys and the rest of the Big 12.
Iowa State defeated Kansas State to begin the action in Ireland in a matchup of a couple of the Big 12’s top teams. In an ugly and rainy matchup, the Cyclones eventually prevailed 24-21 to snag another win over their top Big 12 rival and secure an important game in the conference title picture.
Considering Iowa State has what could be its biggest matchup on paper out of the way this season, the Cowboys could be able to get some revenge for 2011 if things go according to plan. OSU will face Iowa State on the final weekend of the regular season in a matchup that could easily determine not only OSU’s bowl hopes but also Iowa State’s playoff hopes.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys and Wildcats could have similar stakes on the line in their Nov. 15 matchup in Stillwater. If OSU could somehow break into the conference title race, the Cyclones’ win in Dublin could loom large for this showdown in Boone Pickens Stadium in mid-November.
OSU will also face Kansas in the first weekend of November, with the Cowboys getting their first look at the Jayhawks’ new home. Although Kansas’ win over Fresno State doesn’t mean much for conference play, its relative dominance led by quarterback Jalon Daniels could mean that OSU will be facing a key player in the Big 12 title race to begin the final month of the season.