Biggest Winners and Losers from Oklahoma State Week 11 Loss to Texas Tech

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Cowboys took one on the chin against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday.

It was a rough game. The Cowboys lost, 52-27, in a game played at a late kickoff on a dark, rainy night at Boone Pickens Stadium. When the game ended, it was clear who the better team was.

The Red Raiders (9-1, 6-1 in Big 12) went into the showdown with the chance to control their own destiny for the Big 12 Championship game, took a 21-0 lead and never looked back. Their defense was dominant and their offense did more than enough to overwhelm an Oklahoma State (6-4, 4-3) defense that broke down at times. Yet there were some bright spots from an Oklahoma State standpoint.

Here is a look at the biggest winners and the biggest losers for Oklahoma State after Saturday’s game.

Winners

Oklahoma State wide receiver Terrence Lewis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WR Terrence Lewis

At the beginning of the season I think everyone thought Chris Barnes’ job was safe at Z receiver. Terrence Lewis was his backup after he began his career on the right foot at North Texas with current Cowboys head coach Eric Morris and the offensive staff.

But with two games left in the regular season Lewis — who is now listed as an “OR” on the depth chart with Barnes — has clearly usurped Barnes.

The Red Raiders blanketed Cowboys wide receiver all night and limited him to five catches for 78 yards. That opened some space for Lewis, who had four receptions for 78 yards, including a 34-yard play that helped put the Cowboys in the red zone.

Morris and his staff know that they must develop talent for next year and beyond. That makes Lewis’ progress is a key part of the puzzle. He's the kind of receiver that can develop into something special in 2027 or 2028. That’s why him passing Barnes has been important.

Lewis has earned far more snaps than Barnes over the past month and is clearly the favorite to be the starter at the position in 2027 — in real life and on the depth chart.

RB Caleb Hawkins

Caleb Hawkins has had superb games in the past month. That included more than 900 yards in total offense in the previous four games entering the Texas Tech showdown.

Everyone knew things were going to be more difficult for him against the Red Raiders, who made clear defensive adjustments after getting gashed by the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Hawkins showed he can get things done on a difficult night. He rushed for 91 yards, including a 42-yarder in the first half. He tried to be as patient as possible looking for seams and lanes that just never materialized.

For the first time this season Hawkins was the Cowboys’ leading receiver with eight receptions, including 52 yards. The Cowboys tried to use him in in the screen game to open the middle of the field, but it wasn't as effective as it had been in past weeks. Texas Tech did a really good job scheming all of it.

Caleb Hawkins finished the game with 143 total yards. That's a good all-purpose night for any running back. It shows Hawkins can be patient, take what the defense gives him and try to position himself for explosive plays. It just didn’t happen.

DT Jerry Lawson

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Jerry Lawson could take a huge leap in 2027. He'll benefit greatly from the new age-based eligibility rule passed by the NCAA. Entering the season, he was a senior who had not used his redshirt. Under the former rules, this would be his last season. Under the new rules, he should get one more year in 2027, giving him a chance to enhance his NFL Draft stock.

For the second time this season he recovered a fumble deep in the opponent's territory that helped turn the momentum of a game. He did it against UCF and that helped Oklahoma State overcome the Knights.

He did it in the first half against Texas Tech as linebacker Isaiah Chisom forced a fumble from Texas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos.

Lawson having played for defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity at Abilene Christian helps a great deal in his development. He has the potential to be a star in 2027.

Losers

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Long-Shot Big 12 Championship Game Hopes

Earlier this week I detailed what had to happen for the Oklahoma State Cowboys to make the Big 12 Championship game. It was, in summary, a lot.

On Friday night when Houston lost to Colorado, I thought, “Well maybe that's the stars aligning just a little bit.” But Oklahoma State still had to beat Texas Tech. The Cowboys had to win out to have even a shot at it. And they didn't.

The loss to Texas Tech effectively ends their hopes of making what the final Big 12 Championship game as the College Football Playoff expands to 24 teams and eliminates those games.

It’s two sides of a coin. On one hand, the Cowboys teased the fan base with meaningful football in November when they probably had no business doing so. On the other hand, Cowboys fans got what they wanted too soon and it exposed that there is still a long way to go.

This was not a Big 12 Championship game caliber team in August and it's not now. But the fact that they were playing a meaningful game in mid-November against one of the best teams in the conference for a chance to stay in the playoff race says something for how quickly Eric Morris has been able to rebuild things in Stillwater.

Special Teams Coverage

I would not want to be in the special teams room with coach Drew Svoboda on Monday. The Cowboys gave up that kickoff return for a touchdown to start the game and I'm not sure what was worse — that the Cowboys gave up the score or that the play was essentially a carbon copy of what Kansas State did to them in the opening kickoff last week.

I can tell you from experience with coaches that they spend plenty of time trying to correct those issues. I have no doubt Svoboda did that this week. But to watch his unit fumble the same exact coverage two weeks in a row hurt.

That's a rough look and it exposes the universal truth about special teams — you may not be able to win a game with it, but you can definitely lose a game with it.

The Offensive Line

This was a rough game for this group. I've felt all season the offensive line has played a little over its head but in a good way. The unit has done a solid job protecting quarterback Drew Metsemaker and at times they have run over teams to open up rushing lanes for Caleb Hawkins.

But Saturday night showed what happens when an offensive line that has played above its talent level against a defensive line that the talent to overmatch up. Texas Tech figured out why it hasn’t been able to get pressure off the edge and that opened space for defensive tackle A.J. Holmes to bring pressure up the middle. It was clearly too much to deal with at times.

It was the unit’s worst performance since the Tulsa game. It's an area for Morris and his staff to address after the season. Some of that will be developing players like Tyler Mercer and Sean Torgeson, along with finding some veteran talent in the transfer portal.