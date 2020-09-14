Blake Jarwin Suffers Torn ACL Sunday Night; Done For Season
Marshall Levenson
Sad news Monday morning for both Dallas and Oklahoma State Cowboy fans as it has been confirmed that tight end Blake Jarwin has suffered a clean ACL tear.
The injury occurred in the second quarter of Sunday night's game against the Rams as Jarwin went down with a non contact injury in the middle of running a route.
It was feared an ACL tear was the likely result but Ian Rapoport delivered the news Monday morning via Twitter.
Jarwin is just months removed from signing his 3-year, $24.25M extension.
It is also being reported that there no were no other issues in the knee and that he will have surgery soon with a full recovery expected. The injury does result in Jarwin being done for the 2020 season.
In his four year career with Dallas, Jarwin has caught 59 passes for 684 yards and 6 touchdowns.
He has served primarily as a backup up to this point but earned the starting position this season as well as his new contract.
With the medical field so advanced now and this injury a common one in the NFL, the recovery process is getting faster and faster every year. Jarwin should be able to make it back to 100% and be better than before.
His 2020 season may be lost but there is plenty more for Blake Jarwin as a Cowboy in his career.