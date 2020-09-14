SI.com
Blake Jarwin Suffers Torn ACL Sunday Night; Done For Season

Marshall Levenson

Sad news Monday morning for both Dallas and Oklahoma State Cowboy fans as it has been confirmed that tight end Blake Jarwin has suffered a clean ACL tear. 

The injury occurred in the second quarter of Sunday night's game against the Rams as Jarwin went down with a non contact injury in the middle of running a route. 

It was feared an ACL tear was the likely result but Ian Rapoport delivered the news Monday morning via Twitter. 

Jarwin is just months removed from signing his 3-year, $24.25M extension. 

It is also being reported that there no were no other issues in the knee and that he will have surgery soon with a full recovery expected. The injury does result in Jarwin being done for the 2020 season. 

Sep 13, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin (89) leaves the field after being injured during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In his four year career with Dallas, Jarwin has caught 59 passes for 684 yards and 6 touchdowns. 

He has served primarily as a backup up to this point but earned the starting position this season as well as his new contract. 

With the medical field so advanced now and this injury a common one in the NFL, the recovery process is getting faster and faster every year. Jarwin should be able to make it back to 100% and be better than before. 

His 2020 season may be lost but there is plenty more for Blake Jarwin as a Cowboy in his career. 

