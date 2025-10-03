3 Looming Issues The Cowboys Are Looking To Fix Against Arizona
It’s no secret that the Cowboys have not had the best start to the 2025-2026 college football season.
OSU has started the year 1-3 overall and 0-1 in Big 12 play. Their unimpressive record and continuance of internal issues, such as coach firings and players leaving, have put the Cowboys in a bad spot to be at this early in the season.
The Cowboys travel to Tucson this Saturday to take on Arizona in hopes of capturing their first Big 12 and FBS win of the season. To do this, the Cowboys will have to take care of issues that have been hindering them all season
Defensive Struggles
The defensive side of the ball has not looked strong four games into the season. Last week in OSU’s 45-27 loss to Baylor, its defense allowed 612 yards of total offense and 29 first downs.
Although the Cowboys have taken initiative and fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, they also suffered a huge blow as defensive tackle De’Marion Thomas announced he would be redshirting the remainder of the season.
The Cowboys' defense will need to come prepared to face an offense that is averaging 31.3 points per game this season, or else their offense will have to play catch-up.
Throwing The Football
Quarterback Zane Flores is getting better, but in small increments. He has accumulated 649 passing yards this season, but is still looking for his first touchdown pass. He has connected on 56.7% of his passes, but has fallen short in game-deciding moments.
This, of course, is still Flores’ first season, and he has only been at the helm since Hauss Hejny is out with a foot injury. However, the Cowboys will need to see continued progress from Flores if they want to get to a level of competing in the Big 12.
Stalled Drives
Oklahoma State started moving the ball well against Baylor, but it still only saw the endzone three times. In total, the Cowboys have only scored seven touchdowns this season. They have only managed to get kicker Logan Ward in field goal range seven times as well. Luckily, Ward has been perfect this season, making all seven.
Many drives have been stalled for the Cowboys, though, as they have already had to punt 26 times. This is due mostly to their lack of conversions on third down, as they only have a 36.92% conversion rate.
