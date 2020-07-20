Bob Bowlsby Says No Reason to Announce Football Season Decision Yet and No Penalty on Waiting

STILLWATER -- The Big 12 Board of Governors, also known as the Presidents and chief executive officers of the Big 12 member schools meet every two weeks on Monday evenings. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby met with that group again on July 20, but as much as media clamors and the public is curious there was no announcement on the upcoming football season. Bowlsby says the advisors he listens to haven't said a decision needs to be made yet.

"I continue to believe that we lose very little by waiting and we gain a great deal," Bowlsby said. "I would like to see us get to the middle of August and see a little of preseason camp. That is really going to tell us what the regular season will look like."

I joked with Bowlsby about not playing poker with Big Ten commissioner Keven Warren. Bowlsby, again talked with the A-5 conference commissioners on Monday (July 20) like always as they exchange information and thoughts on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. That Zoom meeting includes Warren, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, and John Swofford, the chief of the ACC. It was close to a week and a half ago that Warren surprised his fellow commissioners, that were supposedly in "lock step" with each other by declaring the Big Ten would only play conference games. Scott and the Pac-12 followed suit the next day.

"Ha, ha, ha," chuckled Bowlsby about the surprising move from the Big Ten commissioner. "We each have our own challenges and the opportunity to go our own way is something that we all keep close to our vest. For whatever reason, they decided to do what they did."

You might not want to play any poker with Bowlsby either. Throughout the pandemic, he has been consistent and steadfast, relying on information from various sources that he talks about owning high trust in. The man does not panic and you rarely see him sweat. While the coronavirus has put the public through a roller coaster ride of ups and downs with positive cases spiking in different regions, deaths, hospitalizations, and the pursuit of a vaccine or better treatment; Bowlsby has remained very middle of the road and much more analytical like his advisors.

Bowlsby listens as much, if not more than he speaks. I can't say a share that same quality, but over the years, I sure have wished on numerous occasions that I had it. Bowlsby emphasized that waiting doesn't bother anything.

"It doesn't upset any apple cart that I know of, although things could change and our scientists could come to us and tell us, 'you guys have two wheels off the track and a bad wreck is coming.' You know we're going to listen to those kinds of things. So far we are being told that is not the case and that we are not risking student-athlete's health. You know you hear a lot about people (teams) that have five positive tests or 15 positive tests, but on a football team you will also have 120 players that are not testing positive, that are doing the right things, and moving forward. As long as we can we are going to keep doing that and as you said there is not a down side to that."

I like hearing that. Bowlsby said the Big 12 television partner of ESPN and Fox have been nervous, but they are staying ready and are getting constant updates from the Big 12 staff.

Bowlsby is absolutely a believer in the medical staffs that are advising the Big 12, both the internal staff of doctors aligned with the Big 12 and the outside consultants that they share with the NFL among others.

"We have employed a consultant that is also the consultant for the NFL," Bowlsby explained. "They are called the Infection Control Education for Major Sports Organization. They are out of Duke University and their reputation is the best in the business. They are advising us on how to return to campus safely and get sports going. We have a doctor from every school that is involved. Some are public health people, some are epidemiologist, some are orthopedic and we have a panel of physicians that we consult with regularly."

The bottom line in a time where bottom lines are hard to come by, is that the COVID-19 can change in a matter of days, even in a matter of hours, so continuing to prepare and be ready to play football won't hurt anybody. If a decision to stop or delay has to be made then it won't hurt anything except feelings. Nobody will be able to say the effort wasn't there. I like that approach to prepare and be ready until something develops or somebody in control says no, the games can't be played. I think everybody can, but to call the game off well before it has to be called is defeatist and Bob Bowlsby and the people he works for in the Big 12 are not defeatist.

"Our ADs are off the charts good. It is the best group of athletic directors that I've worked with in the 40-years that I've been in the business. They are thoughtful and they are tough and they are insightful," Bowlsby said. "They do the right things at the right time for young people and their universities."

Now, all are expecting Bowlsby to do the right things in this critical time. The right thing right now, Bowlsby says is wait. I think everybody can handle that.