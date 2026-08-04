Breaking Down Kansas Jayhawks’ Strengths, Weaknesses, & 1 Thing That Could Beat Oklahoma State

The last regular season game of the 2026 season will pit the Oklahoma State Cowboys against the Kansas Jayhawks, programs that are familiar with one another.

The two schools played each other for decades in the Big 8 Conference before that league merged with members of the former Southwest Conference to become the Big 12 Conference. The Cowboys have the better record in the all-time series, but both teams are in need of retooling.

The Jayhawks are coming off back-to-back 5-7 seasons and haven't been to a bowl game since 2023. Oklahoma State is 4-20 in its last 24 games and last played for something meaningful in 2023 when they reached the Big 12 Championship game.

When they play on Nov. 28 at Boone Pickens Stadium, here are Kansas’ strengths, weaknesses and the one thing that could beat Oklahoma State.

Strengths

Offensive Line

Kansas offensive lineman Calvin Clements. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to keep offensive line experience these days, and the Jayhawks have two returning starters from a year ago on their left side. Left tackle Calvin Clements and left guard Amir Herring both return and started all 12 games a season ago.

More intriguingly, head coach Lance Leipold and his staff did a good job pulling solid offensive lineman out of the transfer portal, including a name familiar to Cowboys fans. Former Oklahoma State offensive lineman Kasen Carpenter is the projected center, while the Jayhawks pulled another tackle, Nick Morrow, from Cal to play on the right side.

There's a good mix of continuity and new blood it should put the Jayhawks offense on good footing.

Secondary

Kansas has four returning starters on defense and three of them are in the secondary. Both cornerbacks returned from a season ago in Austin Alexander and Jalen Todd. The group also brings back safety Taylor Davis.

That should give The Jayhawks a great opportunity to break down teams in the passing game. Leipold and his staff have made generating more takeaways a priority.

Kansas also imported several players in the transfer portal to help back them up. There are two starting positions that must be filled and holdover back-up Syeed Gibbs will have to hold off a cadre of transfers to be the nickel back Former Louisville product Corey Gordon is expected to be the other starting safety.

Weaknesses

Quarterback

Kansas redshirt junior quarterback Cole Ballard and Isaiah Marshall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jalon Daniels era finally ended at Kansas last season. The long-time starting quarterback was the identity of the program, especially after Leipold took over as head coach. Now, Kansas is starting anew and while it has two solid candidates, none have the vast experience that Daniels piled up.

Cole Ballard, who served as Daniels’ primary backup, has the inside track. But he’ll compete with a dual threat QB in Isaiah Marshall, who is a sophomore. It will be one of the biggest competitions in camp and early in the season. Kansas must figure it out quickly. Their Big 12 opener against Arizona State is the third game of the season.

Defensive Line

There are no returning starters at the position, though the projected two-deep features five players who were at Kansas last season. That continuity should help. The Jayhawks were one of the worst teams in the country against the run and that must improve in 2026.

On the edge, Leroy Harris III is back after serving as the team’s best pass rusher last season. Kansas also brought in a Michigan State transfer, David Santiago, to help them on the edge.

The bigger issue is the tackles. They need players from last season such as Blake Herold and Marcus Calvin to improve or else the run defense will be a suspect in 2026 as it was in 2025.

The One Thing That Could Beat Oklahoma State

Trey Lathan

Kansas linebacker Trey Lathan. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The senior is the best individual defender on the team and in many respects, he's a game wrecker. The all-Big 12 honorable mention selection led Kansas in 2025 with 86 total tackles (51 solo, 35 assisted), seven tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks, five pass breakups, one interception, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

How good or how bad this defense is in 2026 it will largely be driven by how good Lathan is during his senior season. If he's this good against Oklahoma State, the Cowboys are going to have a real problem on their hands.