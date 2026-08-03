Oklahoma State High-Profile NIL Additions Who Need a Huge Camp

Like most programs, the Oklahoma State Cowboys used every lever to assemble their roster for the 2026 season.

That included name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities and the revenue-sharing money the Cowboys can pay out as part of the House settlement.

It's a significant pool of money and the Cowboys try to spread it around to everyone. Of course, some players are making more than others. It’s logical to assume that quarterback Drew Mestemaker is making the most of anyone on the team. But there are other players that have high valuations that are fighting for jobs in camp.

It's important to note that an NIL valuation isn't the same as how much a player is making, but it gives a sense of how the market perceives the player. Since players don’t share what they make, the valuations are the best tool out there.

As the Cowboys prepare for the 2026 season, here are three players that need a huge camp to justify their NIL valuations.

OL Joseph Hanson

According to The NIL Standard, Joseph Hanson has the second highest NIL valuation on the roster behind quarterback Drew Mestemaker. The site estimates Hanson’s NIL value at nearly $1 million.

That's a significant valuation for an offensive lineman who played at Coastal Carolina last season. He was named All-Sun Belt second team by PFSN and honorable mention all-conference by the Sun Belt head coaches.

Hanson played right tackle last season and most project him as the starter there for the Cowboys. The line is being rebuilt and there will be competition. It may not be fair to ask Hanson to prove that his valuation is worth it. But for an offensive lineman with that kind of valuation, it’s probably what he needs to do.

DE James Williams

Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman James Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Florida State defensive end comes to Oklahoma State with an NIL Standard valuation of more than $800,000. That’s for a player that was a part-time starter for the Seminoles and had just 1.5 sacks. The Cowboys are his fourth different school. Before FSU, he was at Nebraska and Iowa Central Community College.

As a sophomore in Nebraska in 2024, Williams had five quarterback sacks. The Cowboys would love to see more production than that this season, as defensive end was a sore spot last year and there's no one at the position that has a high-level track record. Perhaps Williams could be that breakthrough player, but he'll have to prove that during fall camp.

DT Jerry Lawson

Oklahoma State's Jerry Lawson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The former Louisville defensive tackle comes to Oklahoma State with an NIL Standard valuation of more than $600,000. He has worked his way up from starting his collegiate career at Abilene Christian in 2023 to preparing for his second season with a power conference school. The Cowboys will be the third team he’s played with in the last four years. New eligibility rules should give him another year to play in 2027.

Judging defensive tackles is hard because part of their job is to open opportunities for other players. But the valuation is high for someone that had 16 tackles last season. However, if he shows himself to be the high-impact player he was at ACU during fall camp, then that would go a long way toward having a huge camp. As a sophomore at ACU he had 65 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in 14 starts.