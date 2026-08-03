Projecting Oklahoma State's Week 1 Starting Lineup Before Camp Begins

More than 100 players. Twenty-two starting spots. The Oklahoma State Cowboys have their work cut out for them. But that’s what fall workouts are for.

By the time the Cowboys head to Tulsa on Sept. 5, head coach Eric Morris and his staff will need to have it figured out. Some of those decisions will be easier than others.

Here is Oklahoma State on SI’s first look at what the starting lineup could look like for that game as fall workouts begin this week. Naturally, much of this could change. It assumes all players make it to the opener healthy.

Offense

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker hands off to Caleb Hawkins. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback: Drew Mestemaker

No real surprise here. Morris and his staff got him here to help lift the entire offense the way he did at North Texas last season, where he threw for more than 4,000 yards in Morris’ version of the Air Raid offense.

Running Back: Caleb Hawkins

Another obvious choice. The former North Texas star rushed for nearly 1,500 yards last season and broke the FBS record for total touchdowns by a freshman. He played in the same offense as Mestemaker and, given the base offense, he’ll be the only back on the field most of the time.

Wide Receivers: Wyatt Young, Chris Barnes, Justin Bowick

Young was Mestemaker’s favorite target at North Texas last year and earned all-conference honors. Barnes was Wake Forest’s leading receiver last season and was an all-conference returner selection on special teams. Bowick, at 6-5, settles in as the red zone option for 50/50 balls. There are several talented players behind them that will push for playing time. But these three should rise to the top for the Tulsa game.

Tight End: Oscar Hammond

The former North Texas product didn’t play last year due to injury, but he’s familiar with the offense and that should help him win the job. The main competition is Donovan Green, who made 22 catches in four years at Texas A&M and LSU.

Offensive Line: Braydon Nelson (LT), Jacob Sexton (LG), Jakobe Sanders (C), Johnny Dickson III (RG), Joseph Hanson (RT)

Nelson transferred in from North Texas and played the position last year. Sexton transferred in from Oklahoma and has played both inside and outside. Sanders is a holdover from last year and can play guard, but he’ll fend off Tyler Mercer to be the center. Dickson is another North Texas transfer while Hanson was at Coastal Carolina last year. There are more offensive linemen (21) than at any other position group on the team. Expect the competition to be one of the main storylines of camp.

Defense

Oklahoma State cornerback LaDainian Fields. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensive End: Jaleel Johnson, James Williams

Johnson was a starter last year before an injury sidelined him the rest of the season. he’s one of the few holdovers with a real chance to start this season and Morris has talked about his respect for Johnson choosing to return. Williams was at Florida State last season and could build on a solid campaign a season ago. None of the edge rushers have productive track records, which means fall workouts are key to determining the lineup and rotation.

Defensive Tackle: Saadiq Clements, Jerry Lawson

Making an educated guess that the legal case of Iman Oates won’t be completely wrapped up by the opener and the Cowboys may not want to risk playing a potentially ineligible player. But he’ll be in camp and completing for a job. Clements was a starter at North Texas last year and has an inside track to a job. Lawson was productive at Louisville last year. If the Cowboys feel comfortable playing Oates, Lawson may be behind him on opening weekend.

Linebacker: Ethan Wesloski, Isaiah Chisom

The 4-2-5 defense the Cowboys will run only requires two linebackers. Wesloski was an all-conference performer at North Texas last season and should make a smooth transition for Oklahoma State. Chisom transferred in from UCLA and had nearly 90 tackles a season ago. He should win the starting job alongside Wesloski.

Cornerback: LaDanian Fields, Mo Horn

Fields is the only returning player that can be assured of a starting job after he started six games and had two interceptions last year. He has the potential to be an all-Big 12 selection by season’s end. Horn transferred in from Texas Tech and was a full-time starter in 2024 and transfers forced him out of playing time last year. He should be a capable starter alongside Fields. The competition to back them up will be one to watch.

Safety: Quinton Hammonds, Evan Jackson, Vincent Holmes

Hammonds and Jackson played for North Texas last year and transferred in so they’re familiar with the scheme and the expectations. The defense needs three safeties so, for now, Holmes is the most likely player to take the third spot. But there are several other options that could take that spot and that’s a key competition to watch during fall workouts.