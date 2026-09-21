Broderick Vehrs Impresses Oklahoma State Coaches, Players in Freshman Debut

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State finally got a look at a quarterback other than Drew Mestemaker on Saturday against Murray State.

Once Mestemaker threw his fifth touchdown pass of the game early in the third quarter, head coach Eric Morris knew he had seen enough from his starter. On the next possession, he turned to freshmen Broderick Vehrs — not senior Grant Jordan — to take the remaining snaps.

While the pair have been listed as an “OR” on the depth chart since the season began, Morris has hinted since fall camp that Vehrs had done enough to compete to be the backup. Playing Saturday doesn’t mean that Vehrs will take the ball if, heaven forbid, Mestemaker suffers an injury. But it was the Gilbert, Ariz., native’s first collegiate snaps.

If nothing else, it’s something for Morris to coach off this week as they prepare for West Virginia.

Eric Morris on Broderick Vehrs’ Debut

Eric Morris talks about freshman QB Broderick Vehrs’ debut in the second half of Oklahoma State’s win over Murray State. #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/FBofKmwJiG — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) September 21, 2026

Vehrs played most of the second half and went 6-for-6 passing for 37 yards and a touchdown, which he threw to Carson Kolb. He also rushed three times for eight yards. Morris admitted after the game that the goal was to just get the game done. But he saw enough to be impressed with Vehrs’ development.

“He was cool, calm and collected on the sideline,” Morris said. “He has such a great personality. He’s really good in the huddle, he directed the huddle and he had a ton of confidence in there. He’s got a really strong arm so I think he was able to showcase that a couple of times. I was really happy he was able to do all the operations and hear all the calls.”

Vehrs was a quarterback that Morris had nailed down as a commit to North Texas for the Class of 2026. When Morris took the job at Oklahoma State, Vehrs decommitted and followed him to OSU, knowing he would have to sit at least a year behind Mestemaker.

He missed part of last season at Basha High School due to a shoulder injury but still threw for more than 1,500 yards with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions. He was still named the 2025 Southern Region Offensive Player of the Year.

Jordan has been in college since 2020 at Yale. He spent five years with the Bulldogs and spent the 2025 season with UMass. In 2024 at Yale, he was a starter and threw for 1,938 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Morris may turn to Jordan in a pinch based on his experience. But Vehrs gave everyone a hint of what’s to come — when the time comes.

At least one offensive lineman likes what he’s seen so far.

“He’s always in a good mood,” offensive lineman Shaun Torgeson said. “He’s just doing whatever he can [to get better]. Being a freshman, it’s a hard task but he showed what he can do tonight.”