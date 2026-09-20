Justin Bowick’s Career Night Provides Oklahoma State Another Receiving Weapon

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State's Justin Bowick stood on the field Saturday night and realized he played Murray State before.

That was on Sept. 24, 2022, as a true freshman at Eastern Illinois. He didn’t have a catch in that game. He more than made up for that on Saturday.

Bowick, the transfer from Illinois, who also previously played at Ball State, posted a career night against the Racers — most of it coming in the first half. He caught nine passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Head coach Eric Morris couldn’t remember if Bowick had a catch in the second half or not (he did not).

He put up a game’s worth of numbers in 30 minutes.

“I think he's having fun playing in the wide-open offense where he's getting targets,” Morris said.

No doubt.

How Justin Bowick Posted a Career Night

“He practices like a professional.”



Why Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris knew Justin Bowick was ready to explode against Murray State. #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/JGbnzZUewN — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) September 20, 2026

His nine receptions was a career high. His previous best was eight on Nov. 5, 2024, with Ball State against Miami (OH). That also happened to be his career best for yardage, with 171 yards. He only had one touchdown that game. With his two scores against Murray State, he had his fifth multi-touchdown game as a receiver.

It was also his first game with 100 or more yards receiving since facing Buffalo on Nov. 12, 2024.

His career night followed a five-catch, 81-yard game against Oregon. He has 16 receptions in three games. He had 22 last season for Illinois. So, yes, the offense agrees with him.

“We've opened up the playbook a little bit more,” Bowick said of the offense’s evolution since the Week 1 loss to Tulsa. “I mean for me it's more down the field shots than they had in week one.”

Bowick is the team’s tallest receiver at 6-5. He has been thought of primarily as a red zone target, but Morris was intrigued by the speed he showed during fall camp. Neither of his touchdown catches were 50-50 balls. He had scores of 24 and 36 yards in the second quarter. One was a slant across the field, while the other was an out route where he beat the defender to the end zone pylon.

The speed is an asset he’s had his entire career. But his work ethic has evolved over time and was accelerated during his time with Illinois. Bowick has the size and speed to be a pro receiver and Morris said on Saturday that Bowick practices that way.

“He's the first one here, last one to leave,” Morris said. “He’s always in the training room — not because he's hurt but that's just the way he prepares.”

Bowick played for the Illini last year but only had 22 receptions for 265 yards and five scores. It’s reminiscent of how he’s been used in his career — solid production but untapped potential. He’s also missed several games due to injuries. He only played four games for Ball State in 2024. His transfer to Illinois helped, but he only started in two games.

But he did take a piece of development away from his one year with the Illini. Morris says the redshirt senior “practices like a professional.” There’s a reason why.

“It started last year, learning from some guys that went to the league [NFL],” Bowick said. “I took a little bit from them and with injuries I've had in the past, I’m just trying to stay on top of things by being in the training room. I'd rather stay on top of it than get hurt.”

The Cowboys were without Chris Barnes due to a shoulder injury. But a week after Wyatt Young was the dominant force in the passing game against Oregon, it was Bowick who led the way for the Cowboys against Murray State.

It’s the versatility and multiple weapons that intrigues Morris as the Cowboys prepare for Big 12 play. Bowick proved on Saturday just how big a piece of the puzzle he can be.

Even Bowick gets the irony of it coming against the third collegiate team he ever faced.

“Yeah it's crazy,” he said. “Playing them now is like a pretty cool moment just to show how much I've grown.”