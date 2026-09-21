Oklahoma State Football Recruiting Weekly: Building a Quarterback Pipeline

As quarterback performances go, you're not going to get much better than what Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker did on Saturday against Murray State.

Mestemaker went 20-for-22 with 324 yards and five touchdowns — and this was in a game where he barely played in the second half. Because the Cowboys had such a huge lead by halftime, they were able to rest Mestemaker for Big 12 play.

The Oregon game was a huge recruiting weekend and there were more that 100 recruits on campus. But there another group of recruits on official visits for Saturday’s game against the Racers. It was a far less chaotic environment, so it gave those visitors that might play quarterback in college one day a good look at what Mestemaker can do in this offense — and what the offense can do for them.

Some of those potential quarterbacks likely left Boone Pickens Stadium thinking, “Could that be me?” That’s exactly what head coach Eric Morris wants.

Building a Quarterback Pipeline

Little trickery to @Milescoleman14 for the first score 🤠 pic.twitter.com/RkebQurAAZ — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 19, 2026

Morris admitted after the Oregon game that the Cowboys are behind when it comes to Class of 2027 recruiting. They're still working it, but he felt they have ground to make up. Recruiting rankings — which are by no means the end all be all — speak to that. Per 247Sports (subscription required) Oklahoma State’s current class of 12 commitments ranks No. 14 in the Big 12.

Morris would love to change that. But he must also look ahead to the future. That's not just the Class of 2028. As recruits have filtered in for official visits, Morris has made sure to sprinkle in invitations to quarterbacks that are way down the pipeline to build relationships and show them what he wants Oklahoma State football to be.

Just how far down the pipeline are we talking? Per 247 Sports, one of the quarterbacks invited to visit Stillwater last weekend was Ryan Trocki. He's a Class of 2029 recruit and he got his offer in January. He plays for Chapparal High School in Scottsdale, Ariz. That’s close to where Morris and his staff found true freshman Broderick Vehrs, who made his debut on Saturday and is from Gilbert, a 30-minute drive from Scottsdale.

He watched Mestemaker put on a show and run Morris’ version of the Air Raid offense to near perfection. Surely, he also got a copy of the game notes, which show the other quarterbacks Morris has had a hand in developing in some way, including Case Keenum, Patrick Mahomes and Chandler Morris.

To run the Air Raid, you must have a great quarterback. He must understand the offense inside and out. When it works, you get the numbers Mestemaker put up a year ago at North Texas, where he threw for 4,397 passing yards. You also get games like Saturday against the Racers.

For Morris, who knows he must maintain talent that key position, games like Saturday are key to impressing the quarterback pipeline that will be the program’s future.