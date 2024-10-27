Burning Answers: Lessons Learned in Oklahoma State's Fifth-Straight Loss
Oklahoma State’s hopes of a winning season took another crushing blow.
The Cowboys lost 38-28 at Baylor on Saturday in a game that featured two teams desperately trying to get back to .500. While the Bears inched closer to bowl eligibility, OSU’s nightmare season continued.
While the Cowboys have had many issues throughout the season, they still had plenty of questions going into Week 9. They managed to answer most of those questions in Waco, albeit not positive answers.
Answers to burning questions for OSU’s matchup against Baylor:
Can OSU run effectively again?
Not in the slightest. OSU’s rushing attack was nonexistent on Saturday, and Ollie Gordon was banged up yet again.
After Gordon’s three-touchdown explosion in Provo, the Cowboys’ inability to run came back in full force. Although he had another two scores on Saturday, Gordon managed only 77 yards on 18 carries.
Will OSU’s defense be able to limit big plays?
No.
Can Alan Bowman be the starter for the rest of the year?
Bowman entered this season as the unquestioned starter, but after being pulled multiple times and losing his starting job, his ability to do the job has been up in the air. He had 359 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception at Baylor.
Overall, Bowman played an average game, and that is likely the extent of his performances for the rest of the season. While Garret Rangel and Zane Flores are done for the year, Maealiuaki Smith no longer has to worry about burning his redshirt with only four games left. While he might not be a better option immediately, it is likely time for OSU to look to the future.
Did the BYU loss reignite the Cowboys or crush their spirits?
As it turns out, the BYU loss had no real effect. Although the Cowboys are a veteran group for the most part, a game like that can have a lasting impact in a season like this.
However, the Cowboys didn’t show any hangover or extra juice against Baylor. They looked exactly the same as they had most of the season, which hasn’t been a winning formula.
READ MORE: Mike Gundy Gets Brutally Honest About Oklahoma State Players
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.