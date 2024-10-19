Burning Answers: Lessons Learned in Oklahoma State's Heartbreaking Loss
Oklahoma State played well enough for 59 minutes but couldn’t hold on for an upset.
On Friday, the Cowboys lost to No. 13 BYU 38-35 after allowing a go-ahead touchdown with 10 seconds left. OSU battled throughout the night but failed to make the final play and left Provo with its fourth-straight loss to begin Big 12 play.
Answers to burning questions for Oklahoma State’s game at No. 13 BYU:
Does the quarterback situation become clearer?
OSU’s quarterback problems appeared to have a solution throughout the first 28 minutes. Then, Garret Rangel left the game with a left shoulder injury and never returned. Rangel’s 51 passing yards and 77 rushing yards helped the Cowboys get into a rhythm throughout the first half.
While Rangel’s passing was not perfect, his rushing ability added another dimension to OSU’s offense that it had been lacking. With OSU coach Mike Gundy saying he would be out for a while, Bowman will almost certainly slot back into the starting role.
After Rangel’s injury, Bowman threw for 85 yards and was surprisingly mobile. He did enough to put OSU in a position to win, but he should stay in the backup role if Rangel is good to go again this season.
Who can give the Cowboys’ offense a boost?
A few players helped get OSU’s offense back on track in Provo. Rangel gave the Cowboys a spark with his mobility in the first half. Rodney Fields filled in nicely as a backup running back and had some nice gains. Brennan Presley came alive late to help OSU battle back from multiple second-half deficits.
OK, there’s one obvious answer, too. Ollie Gordon looked like the star who won the Doak Walker Award and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year last season. His 50-yard touchdown run on the first drive set the tone for his big night. He finished with 16 rushes for 107 yards while adding three catches for 20 yards to finish with three total touchdowns.
Is there any noticeable impact from the bye week?
The Cowboys simply looked more engaged and prepared against BYU than they had in their three previous Big 12 games. OSU’s injuries still plagued it at the end, but a prepared group put up one of the best fights of the season.
The offensive game plan also looked revamped. With trick plays and a renewed focus on forcing BYU’s defense to play the entire width of the field, OSU’s offense finally had a pulse again.
Can the Cowboys respond when everyone has counted them out?
One thing Mike Gundy’s teams have always excelled at is responding with their backs against the wall. The Cowboys led for a large portion of their matchup, including in the final minute.
While the inspired performance didn’t prevent the Cowboys’ record from falling to 3-4, it did give some reason for optimism in the final weeks. OSU’s path to making a bowl isn’t easy, but it seems much more doable after a narrow defeat against a top 15 team on the road.
