Burning Answers: Lessons Learned in Oklahoma State's Blowout Loss
Oklahoma State was desperate for its first Big 12 win but failed to deliver.
On Saturday, OSU lost to Kansas State 42-20 in its first conference road game this season. OSU had a lead in the second quarter, but mounting mistakes soon rendered a solid start useless.
Answers to burning questions for OSU’s Big 12 road opener:
How much will OSU’s experience matter?
The Cowboys are one of the most experienced, veteran teams in not only the Big 12 but the entire country. Yet, their performance on Saturday would make someone unfamiliar with the roster think they were watching a young squad that can’t get out of its own way.
OSU simply could not take advantage of the opportunities it had, particularly in the first half. OSU lost a 13-7 lead that easily could have been larger. However, settling for two field goals and missing another would come back to bite Mike Gundy’s team.
Is a quarterback battle imminent?
Considering Gundy’s comments over the past couple of weeks, a quarterback battle seems unlikely. Considering the Cowboys’ 0-2 Big 12 record and poor offensive performances, a quarterback battle seems like the only logical way forward.
The Cowboys know what they have in Bowman and, to an extent, Garret Rangel. With only one game before their first bye week, it would be wise for the Cowboys to get redshirt freshman Zane Flores more practice reps, as Gundy said that was why he was not an option against Utah.
Obviously, a quarterback change is not guaranteed to fix OSU’s issues. But at this point, it seems unlikely to make them worse.
Can Ollie Gordon be effective?
For the first time against an FBS team, Gordon looked like the star OSU had in 2023. Against the Wildcats, Gordon had 15 carries for 76 yards. He also caught three passes for another 20 yards.
While Gordon’s numbers are still nowhere near the impact he had last year, this is a step in the right direction after failing to get to 50 rushing yards in the past three games. However, with nine carries in the first quarter and only four in the second half, Gordon’s ability to take on a
Can OSU’s defense continue its solid play?
The Cowboys were fine for most of the first half. After a poor opening drive, Bryan Nardo’s unit held strong for the next few drives. Leading 10-7, Korie Black picked off Avery Johnson and set the offense up in great field position.
However, OSU only managed a field goal, an example of what truly plagued the team. OSU’s defense did what it could for much of the game, but OSU’s offense did it no favors. The defense had some obvious problems, including the susceptibility to big plays.
READ MORE: OSU’s Alan Bowman Again Falters Versus Kansas State
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.