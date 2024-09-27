Burning Questions Ahead of Oklahoma State's Pivotal Big 12 Road Opener
Oklahoma State has some questions to answer as it looks to stay in the battle for a Big 12 title.
On Saturday, No. 20 OSU will travel to Manhattan to play No. 23 Kansas State. Although both teams entered the season as Big 12 favorites, dropping to 0-1 in conference play has put them in a difficult spot. Although it is early in the season, it is not an exaggeration to call this a must-win game.
Burning questions for OSU’s first conference road game:
How much will OSU’s experience matter?
Coming into this season, OSU’s continuity and abundance of veterans were key reasons for the team’s hype. After bringing back almost every contributor from the 2023 Big 12 runner-up, the Cowboys knew they could rely on their experience.
With most of the roster already experiencing intense situations like the one OSU will face on Saturday, this team should be built to endure these moments. However, with a near slip-up against Arkansas and a disappointment against Utah, the Cowboys have been vulnerable all season. Finding a way to win against the Wildcats would confirm the importance of continuity in this wild era of college football.
Is a quarterback battle imminent?
Last week, Alan Bowman was benched for Garret Rangel to begin the second half. While OSU coach Mike Gundy compared the switch to using a relief pitcher, it did show there is at least some doubt in Bowman’s ability to be an effective leader for this team.
While the seventh-year quarterback made some plays that nearly got OSU back into the game, his performance against Utah was subpar. Considering Bowman will not be in Stilwater next season, it might be wise for OSU to look ahead to the 2025 position battle if the Cowboys’ goals begin to slip away.
Can Ollie Gordon be effective?
This question is more about the offensive line than Gordon, but the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year has yet to shine in 2024. With three straight games of fewer than 50 rushing yards, Gordon has struggled to find any space to operate this season.
Last season, Gordon rushed for 136 yards against the Wildcats in a game that turned OSU’s season around. The Cowboys are hoping for a similar result this weekend, but nothing has given them a reason to be optimistic.
Can OSU’s defense continue its solid play?
Over the past two contests, OSU has allowed only 32 points. However, against Arkansas, the Cowboys looked vulnerable against a running quarterback.
Considering Avery Johnson will pose some of those same problems, the Cowboys will need to perform at their best to keep the Wildcats off the scoreboard. As long as OSU’s defense can put the offense in the same position it has been in the past two weeks, Bryan Nardo’s unit won’t be to blame if the Cowboys lose.
