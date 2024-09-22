Burning Answers: Lessons Learned in Oklahoma State's First Loss
Oklahoma State lost in its Big 12 opener but gained some answers against its toughest opponent.
On Saturday, OSU lost to Utah 22-19 in a top 15 battle in Stillwater to open conference play. While Utah might be the best team OSU faces this season, an early loss in Big 12 play could have consequences for the Cowboys later.
Answers to burning questions for OSU’s Big 12 opener against Utah:
Can Ollie Gordon get back to his 2023 form?
The more time passes, the more it seems like Gordon was a one-year wonder. While he has made some big plays this season, the reigning Doak Walker Award winner failed to find any rhythm against Utah.
Gordon finished with 11 carries for 42 yards against the Utes. Although his 3.8 yards per carry was his best against an FBS opponent this season, Saturday marked his third straight game with fewer than 50 rushing yards.
Is OSU the best team in the Big 12?
It might still be too early to tell, but OSU’s chances of winning the conference look slim. While OSU’s issues stem primarily from the offense, not finding a way to beat Utah at home with Cam Rising on the sideline is not a great sign for Mike Gundy’s team.
With how chaotic the Big 12 is, losing a potential head-to-head tiebreaker to another contender leaves OSU with little room for error the rest of the way.
How does Collin Oliver’s injury impact OSU’s Big 12 title chances?
Against Utah, OSU’s defense played well. Bryan Nardo’s unit finished with two sacks and five quarterback hurries. Oliver’s replacement, Obi Ezeigbo, again looked like OSU’s best player on the defensive line, getting 10 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss.
Still, Oliver’s absence was noticeable. Without the leader on the line, OSU gave up some runs to Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson in critical moments. While there are no guarantees Oliver would change the outcome on Saturday, his presence would have been a welcome sight.
Was Alan Bowman’s hot start a fluke?
Utah might be the best defense OSU faces this season, but benching Bowman in the second half is a reason for concern. In the first half, Bowman had only 89 yards passing and threw a late interception, leading to Gundy starting Garret Rangel in the second half.
After Rangel also sputtered against Utah, Bowman came back in and eventually led a couple of touchdown drives, albeit too late to matter much. Had Bowman had the opportunity to play through his struggles to start the third quarter, the game might have turned out differently. Still, Bowman looked the worst he has all season in the conference opener, and his hot start looks like a fading memory.
READ MORE: Oklahoma State Slides in AP Poll After Losing Big 12 Opener
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.