Burning Answers: Lessons Learned in Oklahoma State's Win vs. UT Martin
Oklahoma State got back on the winning side to open the 2025 season and answered some questions about the new-look squad.
On Thursday night, OSU opened the 2025 season with a 27-7 win against UT Martin in Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. Considering the Pokes finished last season on a nine-game losing streak, it was a breath of fresh air for them to get a W.
Although it wasn’t always the most convincing performance from the Cowboys, their ability to come away with a 20-point win is at least somewhat encouraging as they look ahead to Oregon in Week 2.
Burning answers from OSU’s Week 1 win:
Will either quarterback emerge as the clear No. 1?
Somehow, the quarterback situation got even tougher to figure out despite the answer being a clear yes. Hauss Hejny emerged as the Cowboys’ starter in the days leading up to the opener, and for good reason.
The TCU transfer dazzled in the first quarter, throwing for 96 yards and adding another 27 yards on the ground. After his final drive, he left the field, and he won’t be back for the Cowboys until at least October, breaking his left foot against UT Martin.
While Zane Flores was solid in his debut, completing 13 of his 20 passes for 136 yards, the absence of Hejny’s elusiveness as a rusher caused the Cowboys’ offense to stagnate. Perhaps Flores can secure the job for the season with some solid performances to finish nonconference and into Big 12 play, but after game one, there is still not much clarity.
Can either side of the ball truly establish an identity this early?
The offense is certainly still a work in progress. With OSU’s quarterback situation and struggles to run, which Mike Gundy was quite vocal about postgame, Doug Meacham’s unit has a ways to go.
However, the Cowboy defense might have shown early that this 2025 season will be led by Todd Grantham and company. Swarming to the ball on every play and having a far better tackling performance than they had at basically any point last season, OSU’s defense should be somewhat dominant, at least compared to the offense.
From Wendell Gregory’s three sacks to Kale Smith’s interception, there is plenty of big-play potential from the defense. Add in the abundance of experience among returners and newcomers, and the general talent and size of that side of the ball, and there should be plenty of things for the Cowboys to look forward to on defense the rest of the season.
What is the energy level in Boone Pickens Stadium?
Considering Week 1 featured a Thursday night matchup against a FCS team coming off a 3-9 season, there was a chance that it would be quite a dull environment. Instead, it was the exact opposite.
Excitement filled the stadium as the Pokes looked to make a statement in their opener, with so many players, both new and old, looking to prove themselves. Although it wasn’t a crowd that OSU would hope for during Big 12 play, the 44,809 folks in attendance for the UT Martin game were enough to give the Cowboys a boost.