Calvin Bundage Finally Healthy And Eager To Be Back On The Field

Marshall Levenson

Calvin Bundage was an Oklahoma State fan favorite in 2017 and 2018 for his flashy style and big play making ability. 

Then in 2019, Bundage missed the entire season with an unknown back injury. This season however, he is finally healthy and is ready to be back on the field and competing with his teammates. 

"I feel great physically.", said Bundage in a Wednesday afternoon media availability. "I mean I feel like I did in when I came in freshman year, totally healthy."

This was the first time we have been able to speak with Bundage since before his injury so he was able to shed some on the injury itself. While he did not describe what the actual injury was it, he did share how the process went to diagnose and fix the issue.

After being asked how severe the injury really was, Bundage said "It really just depends on what doctor you went to." 

"Everybody was telling me it was a big deal and that I shouldn't play football anymore but I went to a great doctor and he fixed it."

The process was not as easy as it sounds for Bundage as he said, "Over the past year, I saw probably seven or eight doctors" and it was not until the last one did someone say he could be healthy enough again to play. 

"It was really stressful, it was hard for me.", said Bundage. 

The hardships are over for Bundage and he is now just ready to be back on the field for the Cowboys in 2020. 

"It feels great. I mean, it feels good to just put everything at risk and prove that I'm the best. I feel like I came back better than last time and I'm a better player." 

It was not always guarenteed Calvin would be at this point in his athletic career. While Calvin says his family was supportive through the entire process, they too had their own doubts. 

"Im just ready to prove everyone wrong.", Bundage says on his doubters. 

Calvin Bundage, who had 129 career tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks prior to injury has only one thing on his mind this year. 

After being asked if the gamely COVID-19 precautions were going to affect his game, he replied with...

"No, I've got business to handle." 

