Cameron Epps Integral to Cowboys' Defensive Success
Oklahoma State is filled with veteran players, but a young star in the secondary could be key to its success.
“Guys that have some talent, they're going to show up and make some plays, and then there's going to be times they get confused,” Gundy said. “There's so much more going on at this level than high school and at times they can hit a wall, which you've heard me mention that for years. Freshmen can hit a wall where they're just not the same.”
Epps had no issues making plays last season for the Cowboys and was a significant part of OSU’s midseason turnaround. Looking to snap out of a two-game losing streak, OSU hosted Kansas State for a Friday night blackout game.
On the Wildcats’ second drive, Epps came up with an interception on a deep ball. Just before halftime, Epps picked off Will Howard again and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown.
"I feel like the position that I play, well, I'm playing the same position, but like my alignment, I feel like I'm a little closer, so that'll be better for my coverage skills and whatnot,” Epps said. “I would say I feel way more confident. You know, last year I had just made the switch to safety from corner, I would say it's more natural for me now."
After moving around the secondary last season, Epps has an opportunity to stake his claim as the Cowboys’ star at safety for the foreseeable future. Considering his explosive ability to wreak havoc and force turnovers, he will likely be a difference-maker again in 2024.
Last season, he finished with three interceptions and four pass breakups to go with 40 tackles. As he enters his third season, Epps hopes to continue developing into one of OSU’s most reliable defensive players.
“Very few players can go throughout an extended season when they're freshman and not hit that wall, but he's coming along now.,” Gundy said. “He's seeing things better than what he did last year, just from an experience standpoint."
