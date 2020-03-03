Spring Football Preview #6: Defensive Tackles

STILLWATER -- Most of my radio listeners and probably a vast majority of the readers here on Pokes Report on Sports Illustrated/Maven know that I love to argue the virtues or lack there of for recruiting rankings. There are some that are very dependable. I can name some of the recruiting reporters/analysts that I trust. However, even the good ones miss and I have to start this spring preview of the Oklahoma State defensive tackles with one.

I remember when Oklahoma State signed Cameron Murray out of Bryant, Ark. I wrote some nice things and there were nice things to write. Murray was the 7A/6A Central Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year and was All-State. He helped lead Bryant to a 9-3 record and had 10 tackles for loss and 51 total tackles. There weren't a lot of other schools after Murray.

He was much smaller then, but now is a full grown 6-3, 303-pounds. Last season he took over as a starter and was pretty good. Prior to last season he had 10 career tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Last season Murray stepped it up with 30 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks. He deflected two passes and had three quarterback hurries.

"You know, Cameron has been patient," said defensive line coach Joe Bob Clements. "He has bought in, worked really hard, stayed with it and now he has a chance to make a living playing this game."

Clements is right, several pro scouts have admired the development track Murray is on. He is consistent and brings his lunch pale "work ethic" with him everyday.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles saw the defensive line outperform what was expected in the preseason with such little experience returning. Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

"Cameron Murray was huge for us last season," defensive coordinator Jim Knowles told me. "We needed guys to come through and he was one that did."

Cameron Murray (92) engulfs Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer for one of his sacks last season. Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

I swear he was a two-star coming out of Arkansas as a recruit, but look now and you find a starting defensive tackle at the Power Five Division I level that creates an advantage for his team.

You start with Murray, who also provides leadership and the surrounding cast has improved tremendously.

Israel Antwine wasn't available until the Texas game last season, but the Colorado transfer was on a steady improvement incline from that game forward. He finished with 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He has slimmed up a little for the spring (6-4, 294) and that should help him.

Brendon Evers (98) hits Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer as he releases a pass and Amadou Fofana (97) tries to disrupt the throw. Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

Brendon Evers returns. One of the leaders on the team, the Bixby product really struggled with a shoulder injury last season that he had worked on after the season. He played through a lot of pain that really compromised his play as he finished with six tackles. The 6-2 Evers has lost about 10-12 pounds down to 291 and that might help him some as well.

Jayden Jernigan played last season as a true freshman out of Allen, Texas where he was an All-State performer. The 6-1, 289-pound Jernigan is so athletic that he plays some defensive end and not always in a three-man front, but sometimes in a four-man line. He had three tackles for loss and two sacks last season.

Samuela Tuihalamaka makes a tackle against Kansas State as Cameron Murray closes in. Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

Samuela Tuihalamaka is another young defensive lineman and is 6-1, 304-pounds and going into his red-shirt sophomore campaign. Last season he was a force and had 21 tackles total, with two for loss and a sack. He also forced a key fumble.

Sione Asi is your absolute one or zero technique, nose tackle at 6-1, 313-pounds and that is after dropping about 15 pounds. I'm anxious to see how that helps Asi's quickness. He played in two games last season battling injuries, but could be very useful this season.

Senior Amadou Fofana came up clutch in several games last season and played in 10 games total with nine tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss and it came on sacks.

Add a couple of new options inside on the defensive line in red-shirt freshman Xavier Ross, a player that I thought might play some last season and at 6-5, and a more filled out 290-pounds he should be a load.

Collin Clay, if he gets immediately eligible, is a sophomore from Arkansas that played high school at Putnam City original. Clay played over 300 snaps last season as a freshman for the Razorbacks and got a good education. He is 6-3, 296-pounds and athletic.

Kevin Mair out of Frisco Independence in Texas and now a sophomore and Dylan Carnagey out of Skiatook are both walk-ons that really help out and bring a great attitude to the defensive tackle group. That is not an easy position to walk-on, so their presence is special.

The defensive line is overall, in a much better state than it was a year ago in the spring.