Cameron Murray has a Bigger Presence than Ever, Literally and Figuratively

STILLWATER -- Somewhere back home in Arkansas, Cameron Murray is like a lot of college football players in the midst of this COVID-19 virus crisis. Murray wonders when he'll be back on campus with his teammates. The senior is communicating with those same teammates encouraging them to find ways to stay in shape. Get out and run distance and sprints. Go lift if you can find a place to do so. We'll be back together soon enough, but don't let this pause in life to combat coronavirus allow you to surrender the opportunities ahead.

Murray has been steadfast in not squandering opportunities and he has made the most of his. He came in as a freshman that was committed to the Cowboys late in the process. He was tremendously heralded, but those are the guys that Oklahoma State has often had lots of success with. Murray red-shirted in 2016, played in five games in 2017, played in all 13 games for the Cowboys in 2018.

Last season, 2019, he started all 13 games and was voted the defensive side of the ball Barry Sanders Award winner for the most contribution with the least recognition. You could say, overall, the most contribution with the least expectations.

"This is such a surreal moment and being able to come in and work as a freshman and being a little sloppy and now being 303 (pounds) solid," Murray said. "It was such a good work experience and trusting Coach (Rob) Glass, I feel it was hard, but those are the growing pains that you have to go through. Trusting in the process and keeping out of the lists and staying out of trouble. That's been the main goal for me."

One of Murray's sacks last season against Baylor's Charlie Brewer. Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

Murray has done the job from the beginning off the field as he is a two-time All-Academic All-Big 12 recipient, a first-teamer once and second-teamer the other. He has kept his nose to the work and away from distractions.

Last season he had 30 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss, all big numbers for an inside technique on the defensive line.

"That is exactly what he has done," Clements said. "He has thrown himself into it, trust in the process, and look where he is."

"He has become a major factor for the defense and the defensive line," defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said of Murray.

"I've told you, the pro scouts talk about him and if Cameron keeps this up he may be able to make a living playing this game," added Clements.

Murray was out there for a little bit on Oklahoma State's Pro Day, sneaking a peek of something that could be in his future, but Murray isn't going to deviate from the process that has him on tract for a big senior season and maybe more. He hasn't put himself in this position by day dreaming.

"I try to stay out of that stuff and just come back to work everyday," Murray added. "I'm trying to be a leader and mentor the young guys and work on my craft a whole lot."

All that is why Murray and the Oklahoma State defensive line has gone from panic to so positive in one year. It is why Murray and his defensive line teammates have a chance to not just be along for the ride, but doing so much to help steer the Cowboys bus this upcoming season.