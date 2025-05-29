All pokes

Can Former Oklahoma State Linebacker Impact Green Bay?

Fifth-round pick Collin Oliver looks to crack Green Bay's defensive rotations this upcoming NFL season.

Aug 31, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; South Dakota State Jackrabbits quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) passes over Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Collin Oliver (30) during the first quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; South Dakota State Jackrabbits quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) passes over Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Collin Oliver (30) during the first quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
While former Oklahoma State linebacker Collin Oliver did not finish out his career at OSU as he intended due to a foot injury that would sideline him two games into his final season, he was still on the receiving end of a draft selection during this year's NFL Draft by the hosting Green Bay Packers.

The Packers, who took Oliver in the fifth round at No. 159 overall, spent a majority of Day 3 in the trenches, notably drafting Texas edge rusher Barryn Sorrell a round prior to Oliver's selection.

Oliver offers the Packers a distinct ability none of their defenders had last season, which is a mix of prototypical size and speed. Measuring at 6-foot-2, Oliver was rated highly for his speed after logging a 4.56 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

However, Oliver made sure to let fans and media know at mini camp that his speed is not the only facet of his game, stating, "I get to the passer. That's what I do best." Oliver certainly did not exaggerate when he said that is what he does best, as during his time with OSU, he logged 22.5 sacks in his three full seasons.

Heading into his second year as the Packer defensive coordinator, Jeff Hafley will look to deploy a defense that seemingly didn't fire on all cylinders until it was too late in the season.

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Collin Oliver is interviewed by the media during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 2, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers selected Oliver with their fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now with a year under his belt as well, Hafley will have a better understanding of not just his veteran players but his second draft class with the team as well.

Oliver will certainly be an automatic start when it comes to the Packers special teams this season, but only time will tell during the Packers mini-camp and preseason to see if the former OSU linebacker will crack Hafley's rotations in the trenches this season.

Alec Elijah is a San Jose State University graduate, as well as a credentialed NCAA & NFL reporter. He contributes to On SI for the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma State Cowboys. Outside of On SI, Alec hosts a College Football/NFL Draft centered podcast.

