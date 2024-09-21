Can Oklahoma State Superstar Emerge Against Utah?
Oklahoma is going to be the epicenter of college football on Saturday. With two top-15 matchups taking place within two hours of one another, it's safe to say all eyes will be on Oklahoma. ESPN's College GameDay will be taking place south at the University of Oklahoma, though Oklahoma State's contest against the Utah Utes is certainly worthy of the recognition.
The battle in Stillwater is going to be interesting. The No. 14-ranked Cowboys are hosting the No. 12-ranked Utes in a battle that could play a big role in how the Big 12 plays out this season.
Two older college quarterbacks, Alan Bowman and Cam Rising, playing each other has been the focal point of the story thus far. However, Oklahoma State superstar running back Ollie Gordon can take over the headlines, and he can do so quickly.
The past two games have been quite underwhelming for Gordon, though. The reigning Doak Walker Award winner had an impressive season opener, though both Arkansas and Tulsa stacked the box and prioritized shutting down Gordon's game, allowing the Cowboys to win through the air.
Gordon could be due for a breakout game, though. After two games of being practically taken out of the game, the Cowboys superstar running back will have some urgency behind his runs. His ability to take over a game was proven a season ago, too.
With a top-15 matchup in town, Gordon will certainly rise to the occasion and give Utah his best. Entering the season with some Heisman chatter around his name, the Cowboys running back could make a statement to start conference play.
Utah does have a stout defense. They've impressed early on this season. The Cowboys are no pushover offense, though. Bowman is a seasoned veteran under center, equipped with some very talented wideouts. Should the offensive line take a leap with the arrival of Big 12 play, expect Gordon to emerge onto the scene rapidly after a couple of quiet performances.
