Can the Cowboys Really Expect Anything From Doug Meacham?
Oklahoma State football has been on the wrong side of history lately. Between losing to Tulsa at home last week for the first time since 1951 and now not being coached by Mike Gundy for the first time since 2004, the Pokes are in a downward spiral.
During the coaching search process, the Cowboys appointed Doug Meacham as the interim head coach. Meacham has experience, having been part of the TCU staff that led it to the national championship game, where it ultimately fell short. However, with the situation he has been put in, can the Pokes really expect their offensive coordinator to make any noise?
The Cowboys have not been playing great football lately. They have started their season 1-2 for the first time since 2007 and are entering Big 12 play without a win against an FBS opponent. Although it looks unlikely, Meacham will have to try to prove that he was the right man for the interim position by trying to get the Cowboys' first Big 12 win since two seasons ago.
Luckily for Oklahoma State, Meacham is no stranger to being loyal and true. Meacham played offensive line at Oklahoma State from 1983-87 and served on the Pokes coaching staff previously from 2005-12, working with tight ends and inside receivers. With Gundy being fired after only three games, though, this presents more struggles for Meacham.
After a coaching change, the transfer portal has opened for Oklahoma State players. This allows players 30 days to talk with other coaches and potentially transfer. Of course, players are not permitted to play for two teams in the same season, so the only realistic players to leave would be those who could still redshirt.
How will players respond to Meacham, though? Meacham was brought back to OSU as the offensive coordinator just last December. This means a lot of the players for Oklahoma State did not join the team with Meacham on the staff. Will the interim coach rally the troops, or will he see guys pack up and hit the portal?
Meacham might have been given a very poor situation, but nobody is expecting too much. The Cowboys went 0-9 in Big 12 play last year and, as previously stated, didn’t show much hope in their first three games. Although OSU might not be able to expect that much from Meacham, he is in a prime position to do what no one thought was possible.