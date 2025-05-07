CBS Sports Projects Oklahoma State to Miss Bowl Game in 2025
Oklahoma State snapped its bowl streak last season and could be in the early stages of a different and unfortunate streak.
The Cowboys went 3-9 last season to mark just the second losing record in Mike Gundy’s 20 seasons as head coach. After going 4-7 in his first year in 2005, Gundy had led the Cowboys to their most successful stretch in team history, earning winning records and bowl appearances for 18 straight seasons.
While the Cowboys managed only three wins last year, with none coming in Big 12 play, they are looking to bounce back in a big way in 2025. OSU has spent the offseason making significant changes to the coaching staff and bringing in one of the most impressive transfer classes in school history.
While making big changes always comes with big risks, the Cowboys might be able to make a statement next season. Of course, with big risks comes to possibility of big failures.
Anything short of a winning season next year would be a disappointment for the Cowboys. Although a losing season likely wouldn’t lead to another offseason of such drastic changes, it would set the stage for a pivotal year for the program in 2026.
While the expectations in Stillwater are for the Cowboys to make it back to a bowl game next season, many around the country seem to believe 2024 wasn’t simply a fluke for Gundy’s team. In CBS Sports’ post-spring bowl projections, it anticipates that OSU will be on the outside looking in at bowl season again next year.
While there is plenty of Big 12 representation expected from CBS Sports in next season’s bowl festivities, it simply doesn’t project a winning season for OSU. After making a bowl game for 18 years from 2006-23, the Cowboys might be on the verge of a much darker stint of football.
Considering the Cowboys face Oregon on the road in nonconference play, OSU would likely need to win four conference games to make a bowl, a large increase from its winless campaign in 2024. While the skepticism makes sense, OSU has seemed to perform at its best under Gundy when the world has counted the Cowboys out.