CFB Analyst Predicts Oklahoma State to Go Winless in Big 12 Again
Oklahoma State is set for an important season, but not everyone believes in the Pokes.
Going into the 2025 season, OSU is seen as one of the worst teams in the Power Four by most of the national media. That assessment is fair enough, given that the Cowboys are coming off a three-win campaign and haven’t beaten a Big 12 team since 2023.
While OSU certainly shouldn’t be expected to suddenly compete for a conference title, there is an expectation of improvement from last season. Considering all of the changes the Cowboys made to the coaching staff and the roster, there is no excuse for another miserable three-win season.
Of course, there’s always the chance that OSU could be worse than it was last fall. The Cowboys’ defense simply might not improve despite their abundance of new additions.
Knowing that most of last season’s struggles on that end came with NFL talents Collin Oliver and Nick Martin injured, there could be a similar fate with that unit in 2025 as OSU boasts no one of that caliber entering the season.
Add in almost every key player on offense departing, and this could be a long season for the Cowboys.
Surely, the Cowboys will be better, right?
OSU has immense pressure to perform at a higher level than it did last season. No, that doesn’t mean the Cowboys need to march their way into the top 25 by October, but it does mean that they need to show clear improvement from 2024.
In Sports Illustrated’s prediction for every Power Four game in 2025, Bryan Fischer projected the Cowboys to go 2-10, repeating last season’s 0-9 mark in conference play. With expected wins against only UT Martin and Tulsa, Fischer expects the Cowboys to be among the worst teams in the entire country once again next season.
While the general doubts are warranted, there simply isn’t a situation where OSU would feasibly win only two games this fall. Even if everything goes wrong, it simply seems like the Cowboys understand they can’t afford to lose *every* Big 12 game again.
However, if that prediction turns out to be true, the Cowboys would potentially see an offseason of more intense changes in the months to follow. Considering Mike Gundy was already on the hot seat after his first losing season since 2005, there is no doubt that a 2-10 record would start the first OSU football coaching search in over two decades.