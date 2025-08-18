Predicting Every 2025 College Football Game for Power 4 and Notre Dame
Media days have come and gone, fall camp is on its last legs before game preparation takes hold and the onset of Week Zero means the 2025 college football season has officially arrived.
And what a season it should be.
The field chasing a national title might be as wide open as ever. There are dozens of teams that believe they’re in the College Football Playoff race. The Heisman Trophy field seems equally diverse from a famous last name in Austin, to the reigning champions in Columbus, Ohio, to a slew of contenders from coast to coast.
While that would normally make for a hazy crystal ball, Sports Illustrated’s is perfectly clear at the moment. That’s, of course, subject to change once kickoff arrives, but after putting together a preseason Top 25, crafting some meticulous conference previews and diving into the biggest storylines in the sport, the 2025 campaign has certainly come into focus.
How will it all play out? Glad you asked.
Borrowing a page from our MMQB colleagues, it’s time to predict not just how the season will play out, but to unleash our inner degeneracy and lay down a winner and a loser for every game. While the NFL side of the shop only has to worry about 32 teams and 272 games, we’re supersizing that in college with every game from every Power 4 school plus Notre Dame. That’s a whopping 68 programs each playing 12 regular-season contests.
No need to do the math on that, just go ahead and enjoy knowing how this season will play out before it happens.
Predicting the Power 4
ACC
In a slight contrast to last season when it needed a bit of help to make it to Charlotte, Clemson rolls through the conference it has lorded over much of the past decade with ease this season. Though Miami mounts a notable challenge given the heavy investments in its roster, the Hurricanes are not quite on the same level as the Tigers. SMU still has a great season in store despite losing a few more league games, while Duke and Pitt are among the teams that remain on the fringes of the conversation for bigger things. Don’t overlook Georgia Tech and Louisville as sleepers despite having a ton of toss-ups in ACC play. Syracuse takes a big step back against a much tougher slate than it had a year ago.
Predicted ACC standings
Team
Overall Record
ACC Record
Clemson
11–1
8–0
Miami
10–2
7–1
Duke
9–3
6–2
SMU
9–3
6–2
Pitt
9–3
5–3
North Carolina
8–4
5–3
Georgia Tech
8–4
5–3
Louisville
8–4
4–4
Virginia Tech
7–5
5–3
Florida State
6–6
4–4
Cal
6–6
3–5
NC State
6–6
3–5
Virginia
5–7
2–6
Wake Forest
5–7
1–7
Boston College
4–8
2–6
Syracuse
3–9
1–7
Stanford
2–10
1–7
Here is how each ACC team fares this season, in alphabetical order:
Boston College: 4–8 overall, 2–6 ACC
Week 1: vs. Fordham, W
Week 2: at Michigan State, L
Week 3: at Stanford, L
Week 4: Bye
Week 5: vs. Cal, W
Week 6: at Pitt, L
Week 7: vs. Clemson, L
Week 8: vs. UConn, W
Week 9: at Louisville, L
Week 10: vs. Notre Dame, L
Week 11: vs. SMU, L
Week 12: vs. Georgia Tech, L
Week 13: Bye
Week 14: at Syracuse, W
Cal: 6–6 overall, 3–5 ACC
Week 1: at Oregon State, W
Week 2: vs. Texas Southern, W
Week 3: vs. Minnesota, L
Week 4: at San Diego State, W
Week 5: at Boston College, L
Week 6: vs. Duke, L
Week 7: Bye
Week 8: vs. North Carolina, W
Week 9: at Virginia Tech, L
Week 10: vs. Virginia, W
Week 11: at Louisville, L
Week 12: Bye
Week 13: at Stanford, W
Week 14: vs. SMU, L
Clemson: 11–1 overall, 8–0 ACC
Week 1: vs. LSU, L
Week 2: vs. Troy, W
Week 3: at Georgia Tech, W
Week 4: vs. Syracuse, W
Week 5: Bye
Week 6: at North Carolina, W
Week 7: at Boston College, W
Week 8: vs. SMU, W
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: vs. Duke, W
Week 11: vs. Florida State, W
Week 12: at Louisville, W
Week 13: vs. Furman, W
Week 14: at South Carolina, W
Duke: 9–3 overall, 6–2 ACC
Week 1: vs. Elon, W
Week 2: vs. Illinois, L
Week 3: at Tulane, W
Week 4: vs. NC State, W
Week 5: at Syracuse, W
Week 6: at Cal, W
Week 7: Bye
Week 8: vs. Georgia Tech, L
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: at Clemson, L
Week 11: at UConn, W
Week 12: vs. Virginia, W
Week 13: at North Carolina, W
Week 14: vs. Wake Forest, W
Florida State: 6–6 overall, 4–4 ACC
Week 1: vs. Alabama, L
Week 2: vs. East Texas A&M, W
Week 3: Bye
Week 4: vs. Kent State, W
Week 5: at Virginia, L
Week 6: vs. Miami, L
Week 7: vs. Pitt, W
Week 8: at Stanford, W
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: vs. Wake Forest, W
Week 11: at Clemson, L
Week 12: vs. Virginia Tech, L
Week 13: at NC State, W
Week 14: at Florida, L
Georgia Tech: 8–4 overall, 5–3 ACC
Week 1: at Colorado, W
Week 2: vs. Gardner-Webb, W
Week 3: vs. Clemson, L
Week 4: vs. Temple, W
Week 5: at Wake Forest, W
Week 6: Bye
Week 7: vs. Virginia Tech, L
Week 8: at Duke, W
Week 9: vs. Syracuse, W
Week 10: at NC State, L
Week 11: Bye
Week 12: at Boston College, W
Week 13: vs. Pitt, W
Week 14: vs. Georgia, L
Louisville: 8–4 overall, 4–4 ACC
Week 1: vs. Eastern Kentucky, W
Week 2: vs. James Madison, W
Week 3: Bye
Week 4: vs. Bowling Green, W
Week 5: at Pitt, L
Week 6: vs. Virginia, W
Week 7: Bye
Week 8: at Miami, L
Week 9: vs. Boston College, W
Week 10: at Virginia Tech, W
Week 11: vs. Cal, W
Week 12: vs. Clemson, L
Week 13: at SMU, L
Week 14: vs. Kentucky, W
Miami: 10–2 overall, 7–1 ACC
Week 1: vs. Notre Dame, W
Week 2: vs. Bethune-Cookman, W
Week 3: vs. USF, W
Week 4: vs. Florida, L
Week 5: Bye
Week 6: at Florida State, W
Week 7: Bye
Week 8: vs. Louisville, W
Week 9: vs. Stanford, W
Week 10: at SMU, L
Week 11: vs. Syracuse, W
Week 12: vs. NC State, W
Week 13: at Virginia Tech, W
Week 14: at Pitt, W
NC State: 6–6 overall, 3–5 ACC
Week 1: vs. East Carolina, W
Week 2: vs. Virginia, W
Week 3: at Wake Forest, W
Week 4: at Duke, L
Week 5: vs. Virginia Tech, W
Week 6: vs. Campbell, W
Week 7: at Notre Dame, L
Week 8: Bye
Week 9: at Pitt, L
Week 10: vs. Georgia Tech, W
Week 11: Bye
Week 12: at Miami, L
Week 13: vs. Florida State, L
Week 14: vs. North Carolina, L
North Carolina: 8–4 overall, 5–3 ACC
Week 1: vs. TCU, L
Week 2: at Charlotte, W
Week 3: vs. Richmond, W
Week 4: at UCF, W
Week 5: Bye
Week 6: vs. Clemson, L
Week 7: Bye
Week 8: at Cal, L
Week 9: vs. Virginia, W
Week 10: at Syracuse, W
Week 11: vs. Stanford, W
Week 12: at Wake Forest, W
Week 13: vs. Duke, L
Week 14: at NC State, W
Pitt: 9–3 overall, 5–3 ACC
Week 1: vs. Duquesne, W
Week 2: vs. Central Michigan, W
Week 3: at West Virginia, W
Week 4: Bye
Week 5: vs. Louisville, W
Week 6: vs. Boston College, W
Week 7: at Florida State, W
Week 8: at Syracuse, L
Week 9: vs. NC State, W
Week 10: at Stanford, W
Week 11: Bye
Week 12: vs. Notre Dame, W
Week 13: at Georgia Tech, L
Week 14: vs. Miami, L
SMU: 9–3 overall, 6–2 ACC
Week 1: vs. East Texas A&M, W
Week 2: vs. Baylor, L
Week 3: at Missouri State, W
Week 4: at TCU, W
Week 5: Bye
Week 6: vs. Syracuse, W
Week 7: vs. Stanford, W
Week 8: at Clemson, L
Week 9: at Wake Forest, L
Week 10: vs. Miami, W
Week 11: at Boston College, W
Week 12: Bye
Week 13: vs. Louisville, W
Week 14: at Cal, W
Stanford: 2–10 overall, 1–7 ACC
Week Zero: at Hawai’i, W
Week 1: Bye
Week 2: at BYU, L
Week 3: vs. Boston College, W
Week 4: at Virginia, L
Week 5: vs. San Jose State, L
Week 6: Bye
Week 7: at SMU, L
Week 8: vs. Florida State, L
Week 9: at Miami, L
Week 10: vs. Pitt, L
Week 11: at North Carolina, L
Week 12: Bye
Week 13: vs. Cal, L
Week 14: vs. Notre Dame, L
Syracuse: 3–9 overall, 1–7 ACC
Week 1: vs. Tennessee, L
Week 2: vs. UConn, W
Week 3: vs. Colgate, W
Week 4: at Clemson, L
Week 5: vs. Duke, L
Week 6: at SMU, L
Week 7: Bye
Week 8: vs. Pitt, W
Week 9: at Georgia Tech, L
Week 10: vs. North Carolina, L
Week 11: at Miami, L
Week 12: Bye
Week 13: at Notre Dame, L
Week 14: vs. Boston College, L
Virginia: 5–7 overall, 2–6 ACC
Week 1: vs. Coastal Carolina, W
Week 2: at NC State, L
Week 3: vs. William & Mary, W
Week 4: vs. Stanford, W
Week 5: vs. Florida State, L
Week 6: at Louisville, L
Week 7: Bye
Week 8: vs. Washington State, W
Week 9: at North Carolina, L
Week 10: at Cal, L
Week 11: vs. Wake Forest, W
Week 12: at Duke, L
Week 13: Bye
Week 14: vs. Virginia Tech, L
Virginia Tech: 7–5 overall, 5–3 ACC
Week 1: vs. South Carolina, L
Week 2: vs. Vanderbilt, L
Week 3: vs. Old Dominion, W
Week 4: vs. Wofford, W
Week 5: at NC State, L
Week 6: vs. Wake Forest, W
Week 7: at Georgia Tech, W
Week 8: Bye
Week 9: vs. Cal, W
Week 10: vs. Louisville, L
Week 11: Bye
Week 12: at Florida State, W
Week 13: vs. Miami, L
Week 14: at Virginia, W
Wake Forest: 5–7 overall, 1–7 ACC
Week 1: vs. Kennesaw State, W
Week 2: vs. Western Carolina, W
Week 3: vs. NC State, L
Week 4: Bye
Week 5: vs. Georgia Tech, L
Week 6: at Virginia Tech, L
Week 7: at Oregon State, W
Week 8: Bye
Week 9: vs. SMU, W
Week 10: at Florida State, L
Week 11: at Virginia, L
Week 12: vs. North Carolina, L
Week 13: vs. Delaware, W
Week 14: at Duke, L
Big 12
Uh, go ahead and pick names out of a hat or start flipping coins to determine who you think is going to win every game in this league given how closely bunched it is from the very top all the way to the bottom of the conference. In the end, the returning production of reigning champion Arizona State wins out while the roster improvement in Lubbock carries the day for Texas Tech to eke out enough victories to make it to Arlington, Texas. The tough nonconference schedule probably hurts Baylor’s chances of being in the CFP mix, but don’t overlook Utah taking a big step forward between its improved offense and normally stingy defense to send Kyle Whittingham out on a nice note. There’s some regression built in for Colorado and BYU after last season but don’t be surprised if Kansas and Arizona win a few more of those close games than they did in 2024.
Predicted Big 12 standings
Team
Overall Record
Big 12 Record
Arizona State
10–2
7–2
Texas Tech
10–2
7–2
Baylor
9–3
7–2
Utah
9–3
6–3
TCU
8–4
6–3
Iowa State
8–4
6–3
BYU
8–4
5–4
Kansas State
8–4
5–4
Cincinnati
7–5
5–4
Kansas
7–5
5–4
Houston
6–6
3–6
Colorado
5–7
3–6
Arizona
5–7
3–6
UCF
4–8
2–7
West Virginia
4–8
2–7
Oklahoma State
2–10
0–9
Here is how each Big 12 team fares this season, in alphabetical order:
Arizona: 5–7 overall, 3–6 Big 12
Week 1: vs. Hawai’i, W
Week 2: vs. Weber State, W
Week 3: vs. Kansas State, L
Week 4: Bye
Week 5: at Iowa State, L
Week 6: vs. Oklahoma State, W
Week 7: vs. BYU, W
Week 8: at Houston, L
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: at Colorado, L
Week 11: vs. Kansas, W
Week 12: at Cincinnati, L
Week 13: vs. Baylor, L
Week 14: at Arizona State, L
Arizona State: 10–2 overall, 7–2 Big 12
Week 1: vs. Northern Arizona, W
Week 2: at Mississippi State, W
Week 3: vs. Texas State, W
Week 4: at Baylor, W
Week 5: vs. TCU, W
Week 6: Bye
Week 7: at Utah, L
Week 8: vs. Texas Tech, W
Week 9: vs. Houston, W
Week 10: at Iowa State, L
Week 11: Bye
Week 12: vs. West Virginia, W
Week 13: at Colorado, W
Week 14: vs. Arizona, W
Baylor: 9–3 overall, 7–2 Big 12
Week 1: vs. Auburn, L
Week 2: at SMU, W
Week 3: vs. Samford, W
Week 4: vs. Arizona State, L
Week 5: at Oklahoma State, W
Week 6: vs. Kansas State, W
Week 7: Bye
Week 8: at TCU, W
Week 9: at Cincinnati, W
Week 10: vs. UCF, W
Week 11: Bye
Week 12: vs. Utah, L
Week 13: at Arizona, W
Week 14: vs. Houston, W
BYU: 8–4 overall, 5–4 Big 12
Week 1: vs. Portland State, W
Week 2: vs. Stanford, W
Week 3: Bye
Week 4: at East Carolina, W
Week 5: at Colorado, W
Week 6: vs. West Virginia, W
Week 7: at Arizona, L
Week 8: vs. Utah, L
Week 9: at Iowa State, W
Week 10: Bye
Week 11: at Texas Tech, L
Week 12: vs. TCU, L
Week 13: at Cincinnati, W
Week 14: vs. UCF, W
Cincinnati: 7–5 overall, 5–4 Big 12
Week 1: vs. Nebraska, L
Week 2: vs. Bowling Green, W
Week 3: vs. Northwestern State, W
Week 4: Bye
Week 5: at Kansas, W
Week 6: vs. Iowa State, L
Week 7: vs. UCF, W
Week 8: at Oklahoma State, W
Week 9: vs. Baylor, L
Week 10: at Utah, L
Week 11: Bye
Week 12: vs. Arizona, W
Week 13: vs. BYU, L
Week 14: at TCU, W
Colorado: 5–7 overall, 3–6 Big 12
Week 1: vs. Georgia Tech, L
Week 2: vs. Delaware, W
Week 3: at Houston, W
Week 4: vs. Wyoming, W
Week 5: vs. BYU, L
Week 6: at TCU, L
Week 7: vs. Iowa State, L
Week 8: Bye
Week 9: at Utah, L
Week 10: vs. Arizona, W
Week 11: at West Virginia, W
Week 12: Bye
Week 13: vs. Arizona State, L
Week 14: at Kansas State, L
Houston: 6–6 overall, 3–6 Big 12
Week 1: vs. Stephen F. Austin, W
Week 2: at Rice, W
Week 3: vs. Colorado, L
Week 4: Bye
Week 5: at Oregon State, W
Week 6: vs. Texas Tech, L
Week 7: at Oklahoma State, W
Week 8: vs. Arizona, W
Week 9: at Arizona State, L
Week 10: vs. West Virginia, L
Week 11: at UCF, W
Week 12: Bye
Week 13: vs. TCU, L
Week 14: at Baylor, L
Iowa State: 8–4 overall, 6–3 Big 12
Week Zero: vs. Kansas State, W
Week 1: vs. South Dakota, W
Week 2: vs. Iowa, L
Week 3: at Arkansas State, W
Week 4: Bye
Week 5: vs. Arizona, W
Week 6: at Cincinnati, W
Week 7: at Colorado, W
Week 8: Bye
Week 9: vs. BYU, L
Week 10: vs. Arizona State, W
Week 11: at TCU, L
Week 12: Bye
Week 13: vs. Kansas, L
Week 14: at Oklahoma State, W
Kansas: 7–5 overall, 5–4 Big 12
Week Zero: vs. Fresno State, W
Week 1: vs. Wagner, W
Week 2: at Missouri, L
Week 3: Bye
Week 4: vs. West Virginia, W
Week 5: vs. Cincinnati, L
Week 6: at UCF, W
Week 7: at Texas Tech, L
Week 8: Bye
Week 9: vs. Kansas State, L
Week 10: vs. Oklahoma State, W
Week 11: at Arizona, L
Week 12: Bye
Week 13: at Iowa State, W
Week 14: vs. Utah, W
Kansas State: 8–4 overall, 5–4 Big 12
Week Zero: vs. Iowa State, L
Week 1: vs. North Dakota, W
Week 2: vs. Army, W
Week 3: at Arizona, W
Week 4: Bye
Week 5: vs. UCF, W
Week 6: at Baylor, L
Week 7: vs. TCU, L
Week 8: Bye
Week 9: at Kansas, W
Week 10: vs. Texas Tech, L
Week 11: Bye
Week 12: at Oklahoma State, W
Week 13: at Utah, W
Week 14: vs. Colorado, W
Oklahoma State: 2–10 overall, 0–9 Big 12
Week 1: vs. UT Martin, W
Week 2: at Oregon, L
Week 3: Bye
Week 4: vs. Tulsa, W
Week 5: vs. Baylor, L
Week 6: at Arizona, L
Week 7: vs. Houston, L
Week 8: vs. Cincinnati, L
Week 9: at Texas Tech, L
Week 10: at Kansas, L
Week 11: Bye
Week 12: vs. Kansas State, L
Week 13: at UCF, L
Week 14: vs. Iowa State, L
TCU: 8–4 overall, 6–3 Big 12
Week 1: at North Carolina, W
Week 2: Bye
Week 3: vs. Abilene Christian, W
Week 4: vs. SMU, L
Week 5: at Arizona State, L
Week 6: vs. Colorado, W
Week 7: at Kansas State, W
Week 8: vs. Baylor, L
Week 9: at West Virginia, W
Week 10: Bye
Week 11: vs. Iowa State, W
Week 12: at BYU, W
Week 13: at Houston, W
Week 14: vs. Cincinnati, L
Texas Tech: 10–2 overall, 7–2 Big 12
Week 1: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, W
Week 2: vs. Kent State, W
Week 3: vs. Oregon State, W
Week 4: at Utah, L
Week 5: Bye
Week 6: at Houston, W
Week 7: vs. Kansas, W
Week 8: at Arizona State, L
Week 9: vs. Oklahoma State, W
Week 10: at Kansas State, W
Week 11: vs. BYU, W
Week 12: vs. UCF, W
Week 13: Bye
Week 14: at West Virginia, W
UCF: 4–8 overall, 2–7 Big 12
Week 1: vs. Jacksonville State, W
Week 2: vs. North Carolina A&T, W
Week 3: Bye
Week 4: vs. North Carolina, L
Week 5: at Kansas State, L
Week 6: vs. Kansas, L
Week 7: at Cincinnati, L
Week 8: vs. West Virginia, W
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: at Baylor, L
Week 11: vs. Houston, L
Week 12: at Texas Tech, L
Week 13: vs. Oklahoma State, W
Week 14: at BYU, L
Utah: 9–3 overall, 6–3 Big 12
Week 1: at UCLA, W
Week 2: vs. Cal Poly, W
Week 3: at Wyoming, W
Week 4: vs. Texas Tech, W
Week 5: at West Virginia, L
Week 6: Bye
Week 7: vs. Arizona State, W
Week 8: at BYU, W
Week 9: vs. Colorado, W
Week 10: vs. Cincinnati, W
Week 11: Bye
Week 12: at Baylor, W
Week 13: vs. Kansas State, L
Week 14: at Kansas, L
West Virginia: 4–8 overall, 2–7 Big 12
Week 1: vs. Robert Morris, W
Week 2: at Ohio, W
Week 3: vs. Pitt, L
Week 4: at Kansas, L
Week 5: vs. Utah, W
Week 6: at BYU, L
Week 7: Bye
Week 8: at UCF, L
Week 9: vs. TCU, L
Week 10: at Houston, W
Week 11: vs. Colorado, L
Week 12: at Arizona State, L
Week 13: Bye
Week 14: vs. Texas Tech, L
Big Ten
Penn State’s pillow-soft nonconference warmup amounts to a preseason nod for the Nittany Lions, who benefit from the way the schedule is set up to be no worse than 11–1. Ohio State still has the talent to beat or contend with any team on its docket. There are some nice steps forward for Nebraska, Washington and Iowa in store with the way things are laid out from September through November. Indiana and Oregon remain in CFP contention despite some new faces around each program. There might be some decisions made at Maryland and Northwestern given how difficult some of their opponents are this season.
Predicted Big Ten standings
Team
Overall Record
Big Ten Record
Ohio State
11–1
9–0
Penn State
11–1
8–1
Oregon
10–2
7–2
Indiana
10–2
7–2
Illinois
9–3
6–3
Nebraska
9–3
6–3
USC
8–4
6–3
Michigan
8–4
6–3
Minnesota
8–4
5–4
Iowa
8–4
5–4
Washington
8–4
5–4
Michigan State
6–6
3–6
Wisconsin
5–7
3–6
Rutgers
5–7
2–7
UCLA
4–8
2–7
Northwestern
3–9
1–8
Maryland
3–9
0–9
Purdue
2–10
0–9
Here is how each Big Ten team fares this season, in alphabetical order:
Illinois: 9–3 overall, 6–3 Big Ten
Week 1: vs. Western Illinois, W
Week 2: at Duke, W
Week 3: vs. Western Michigan, W
Week 4: at Indiana, L
Week 5: vs. USC, W
Week 6: at Purdue, W
Week 7: vs. Ohio State, L
Week 8: Bye
Week 9: at Washington, W
Week 10: vs. Rutgers, W
Week 11: Bye
Week 12: vs. Maryland, W
Week 13: at Wisconsin, L
Week 14: vs. Northwestern, W
Indiana: 10–2 overall, 7–2 Big Ten
Week 1: vs. Old Dominion, W
Week 2: vs. Kennesaw State, W
Week 3: vs. Indiana State, W
Week 4: vs. Illinois, W
Week 5: at Iowa, W
Week 6: Bye
Week 7: at Oregon, L
Week 8: vs. Michigan State, W
Week 9: vs. UCLA, W
Week 10: at Maryland, W
Week 11: at Penn State, L
Week 12: vs. Wisconsin, W
Week 13: Bye
Week 14: at Purdue, W
Iowa: 8–4 overall, 5–4 Big Ten
Week 1: vs. Albany, W
Week 2: at Iowa State, W
Week 3: vs. UMass, W
Week 4: at Rutgers, W
Week 5: vs. Indiana, L
Week 6: Bye
Week 7: at Wisconsin, W
Week 8: vs. Penn State, L
Week 9: vs. Minnesota, W
Week 10: Bye
Week 11: vs. Oregon, L
Week 12: at USC, L
Week 13: vs. Michigan State, W
Week 14: at Nebraska, W
Maryland: 3–9 overall, 0–9 Big Ten
Week 1: vs. FAU, W
Week 2: vs. NIU, W
Week 3: vs. Towson, W
Week 4: at Wisconsin, L
Week 5: Bye
Week 6: vs. Washington, L
Week 7: vs. Nebraska, L
Week 8: at UCLA, L
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: vs. Indiana, L
Week 11: at Rutgers, L
Week 12: at Illinois, L
Week 13: vs. Michigan, L
Week 14: at Michigan State, L
Michigan: 8–4 overall, 6–3 Big Ten
Week 1: vs. New Mexico, W
Week 2: at Oklahoma, L
Week 3: vs. Central Michigan, W
Week 4: at Nebraska, L
Week 5: Bye
Week 6: vs. Wisconsin, W
Week 7: at USC, L
Week 8: vs. Washington, W
Week 9: at Michigan State, W
Week 10: vs. Purdue, W
Week 11: Bye
Week 12: at Northwestern, W
Week 13: at Maryland, W
Week 14: vs. Ohio State, L
Michigan State: 6–6 overall, 3–6 Big Ten
Week 1: vs. Western Michigan, W
Week 2: vs. Boston College, W
Week 3: vs. Youngstown State, W
Week 4: at USC, L
Week 5: Bye
Week 6: at Nebraska, L
Week 7: vs. UCLA, W
Week 8: at Indiana, L
Week 9: vs. Michigan, L
Week 10: at Minnesota, W
Week 11: Bye
Week 12: vs. Penn State, L
Week 13: at Iowa, L
Week 14: vs. Maryland, W
Minnesota: 8–4 overall, 5–4 Big Ten
Week 1: vs. Buffalo, W
Week 2: vs. Northwestern State, W
Week 3: at Cal, W
Week 4: Bye
Week 5: vs. Rutgers, W
Week 6: at Ohio State, L
Week 7: vs. Purdue, W
Week 8: vs. Nebraska, W
Week 9: at Iowa, L
Week 10: vs. Michigan State, L
Week 11: Bye
Week 12: at Oregon, L
Week 13: at Northwestern, W
Week 14: vs. Wisconsin, W
Nebraska: 9–3 overall, 6–3 Big Ten
Week 1: vs. Cincinnati, W
Week 2: vs. Akron, W
Week 3: vs. Houston Christian, W
Week 4: vs. Michigan, W
Week 5: Bye
Week 6: vs. Michigan State, W
Week 7: at Maryland, W
Week 8: at Minnesota, L
Week 9: vs. Northwestern, W
Week 10: vs. USC, W
Week 11: at UCLA, W
Week 12: Bye
Week 13: at Penn State, L
Week 14: vs. Iowa, L
Northwestern: 3–9 overall, 1–8 Big Ten
Week 1: at Tulane, L
Week 2: vs. Western Illinois, W
Week 3: vs. Oregon, L
Week 4: Bye
Week 5: vs. UCLA, L
Week 6: vs. ULM, W
Week 7: at Penn State, L
Week 8: vs. Purdue, W
Week 9: at Nebraska, L
Week 10: Bye
Week 11: at USC, L
Week 12: vs. Michigan, L
Week 13: vs. Minnesota, L
Week 14: at Illinois, L
Ohio State: 11–1 overall, 9–0 Big Ten
Week 1: vs. Texas, L
Week 2: vs. Grambling State, W
Week 3: vs. Ohio, W
Week 4: Bye
Week 5: at Washington, W
Week 6: vs. Minnesota, W
Week 7: at Illinois, W
Week 8: at Wisconsin, W
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: vs. Penn State, W
Week 11: at Purdue, W
Week 12: vs. UCLA, W
Week 13: vs. Rutgers, W
Week 14: at Michigan, W
Oregon: 10–2 overall, 7–2 Big Ten
Week 1: vs. Montana State, W
Week 2: vs. Oklahoma State, W
Week 3: at Northwestern, W
Week 4: vs. Oregon State, W
Week 5: at Penn State, L
Week 6: Bye
Week 7: vs. Indiana, W
Week 8: at Rutgers, W
Week 9: vs. Wisconsin, W
Week 10: Bye
Week 11: at Iowa, W
Week 12: vs. Minnesota, W
Week 13: vs. USC, W
Week 14: at Washington, L
Penn State: 11–1 overall, 8–1 Big Ten
Week 1: vs. Nevada, W
Week 2: vs. FIU, W
Week 3: vs. Villanova, W
Week 4: Bye
Week 5: vs. Oregon, W
Week 6: at UCLA, W
Week 7: vs. Northwestern, W
Week 8: at Iowa, W
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: at Ohio State, L
Week 11: vs. Indiana, W
Week 12: at Michigan State, W
Week 13: vs. Nebraska, W
Week 14: at Rutgers, W
Purdue: 2–10 overall, 0–9 Big Ten
Week 1: vs. Ball State, W
Week 2: vs. SIU, W
Week 3: vs. USC, L
Week 4: at Notre Dame, L
Week 5: Bye
Week 6: vs. Illinois, L
Week 7: at Minnesota, L
Week 8: at Northwestern, L
Week 9: vs. Rutgers, L
Week 10: at Michigan, L
Week 11: vs. Ohio State, L
Week 12: at Washington, L
Week 13: Bye
Week 14: vs. Indiana, L
Rutgers: 5–7 overall, 2–7 Big Ten
Week 1: vs. Ohio, W
Week 2: vs. Miami (Ohio), W
Week 3: vs. Norfolk State, W
Week 4: vs. Iowa, L
Week 5: at Minnesota, L
Week 6: Bye
Week 7: at Washington, L
Week 8: vs. Oregon, L
Week 9: at Purdue, W
Week 10: at Illinois, L
Week 11: vs. Maryland, W
Week 12: Bye
Week 13: at Ohio State, L
Week 14: vs. Penn State, L
UCLA: 4–8 overall, 2–7 Big Ten
Week 1: vs. Utah, L
Week 2: at UNLV, W
Week 3: vs. New Mexico, W
Week 4: Bye
Week 5: at Northwestern, W
Week 6: vs. Penn State, L
Week 7: at Michigan State, L
Week 8: vs. Maryland, W
Week 9: at Indiana, L
Week 10: Bye
Week 11: vs. Nebraska, L
Week 12: at Ohio State, L
Week 13: vs. Washington, L
Week 14: at USC, L
USC: 8–4 overall, 6–3 Big Ten
Week 1: vs. Missouri State, W
Week 2: vs. Georgia Southern, W
Week 3: at Purdue, W
Week 4: vs. Michigan State, W
Week 5: at Illinois, L
Week 6: Bye
Week 7: vs. Michigan, W
Week 8: at Notre Dame, L
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: at Nebraska, L
Week 11: vs. Northwestern, W
Week 12: vs. Iowa, W
Week 13: at Oregon, L
Week 14: vs. UCLA, W
Washington: 8–4 overall, 5–4 Big Ten
Week 1: vs. Colorado State, W
Week 2: vs. UC Davis, W
Week 3: Bye
Week 4: at Washington State, W
Week 5: vs. Ohio State, L
Week 6: at Maryland, W
Week 7: vs. Rutgers, W
Week 8: at Michigan, L
Week 9: vs. Illinois, L
Week 10: Bye
Week 11: at Wisconsin, L
Week 12: vs. Purdue, W
Week 13: at UCLA, W
Week 14: vs. Oregon, W
Wisconsin: 5–7 overall, 3–6 Big Ten
Week 1: vs. Miami (Ohio), W
Week 2: vs. Middle Tennessee, W
Week 3: at Alabama, L
Week 4: vs. Maryland, W
Week 5: Bye
Week 6: at Michigan, L
Week 7: vs. Iowa, L
Week 8: vs. Ohio State, L
Week 9: at Oregon, L
Week 10: Bye
Week 11: vs. Washington, W
Week 12: at Indiana, W
Week 13: vs. Illinois, W
Week 14: at Minnesota, L
SEC
There are no shortage of scenarios at play in the mighty SEC, but in the end, the two teams that met in Atlanta last season can meet again this year. Part of that is the favorable slate Texas was dealt as well as a belief in what Kirby Smart has built down in Athens, Ga. There are some big-time surges out of Florida, Auburn and Oklahoma from a year ago. South Carolina and Tennessee take a step back given the number of upper-tier teams they play. The way things break, it’s not foolish to think the league could produce four or five CFP contenders.
Predicted SEC standings
Team
Overall Record
SEC Record
Georgia
11–1
7–1
Texas
11–1
7–1
LSU
10–2
6–2
Alabama
10–2
6–2
Auburn
9–3
5–3
Florida
9–3
5–3
Texas A&M
8–4
5–3
Oklahoma
8–4
4–4
Ole Miss
8–4
4–4
South Carolina
7–5
4–4
Vanderbilt
7–5
3–5
Missouri
7–5
3–5
Tennessee
7–5
3–5
Arkansas
4–8
1–7
Kentucky
4–8
1–7
Mississippi State
3–9
0–8
Here is how each SEC team fares this season, in alphabetical order:
Alabama: 10–2 overall, 6–2 SEC
Week 1: at Florida State, W
Week 2: vs. ULM, W
Week 3: vs. Wisconsin, W
Week 4: Bye
Week 5: at Georgia, L
Week 6: vs. Vanderbilt, W
Week 7: at Missouri, W
Week 8: vs. Tennessee, W
Week 9: at South Carolina, W
Week 10: Bye
Week 11: vs. LSU, L
Week 12: vs. Oklahoma, W
Week 13: vs. Eastern Illinois, W
Week 14: at Auburn, W
Arkansas: 4–8 overall, 1–7 SEC
Week 1: vs. Alabama A&M, W
Week 2: vs. Arkansas State, W
Week 3: at Ole Miss, L
Week 4: at Memphis, W
Week 5: vs. Notre Dame, L
Week 6: Bye
Week 7: at Tennessee, L
Week 8: vs. Texas A&M, L
Week 9: vs. Auburn, L
Week 10: vs. Mississippi State, W
Week 11: Bye
Week 12: at LSU, L
Week 13: at Texas, L
Week 14: vs. Missouri, L
Auburn: 9–3 overall, 5–3 SEC
Week 1: at Baylor, W
Week 2: vs. Ball State, W
Week 3: vs. South Alabama, W
Week 4: at Oklahoma, W
Week 5: at Texas A&M, L
Week 6: Bye
Week 7: vs. Georgia, L
Week 8: vs. Missouri, W
Week 9: at Arkansas, W
Week 10: vs. Kentucky, W
Week 11: at Vanderbilt, W
Week 12: Bye
Week 13: vs. Mercer, W
Week 14: vs. Alabama, L
Florida: 9–3 overall, 5–3 SEC
Week 1: vs. LIU, W
Week 2: vs. USF, W
Week 3: at LSU, L
Week 4: at Miami, W
Week 5: Bye
Week 6: vs. Texas, L
Week 7: at Texas A&M, L
Week 8: vs. Mississippi State, W
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: vs. Georgia, W
Week 11: at Kentucky, W
Week 12: at Ole Miss, W
Week 13: vs. Tennessee, W
Week 14: vs. Florida State, W
Georgia: 11–1 overall, 7–1 SEC
Week 1: vs. Marshall, W
Week 2: vs. Austin Peay, W
Week 3: at Tennessee, W
Week 4: Bye
Week 5: vs. Alabama, W
Week 6: vs. Kentucky, W
Week 7: at Auburn, W
Week 8: vs. Ole Miss, W
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: vs. Florida, L
Week 11: at Mississippi State, W
Week 12: vs. Texas, W
Week 13: vs. Charlotte, W
Week 14: vs. Georgia Tech, W
Kentucky: 4–8 overall, 1–7 SEC
Week 1: vs. Toledo, W
Week 2: vs. Ole Miss, L
Week 3: vs. Eastern Michigan, W
Week 4: Bye
Week 5: at South Carolina, W
Week 6: at Georgia, L
Week 7: Bye
Week 8: vs. Texas, L
Week 9: vs. Tennessee, L
Week 10: at Auburn, L
Week 11: vs. Florida, L
Week 12: vs. Tennessee Tech, W
Week 13: at Vanderbilt, L
Week 14: at Louisville, L
LSU: 10–2 overall, 6–2 SEC
Week 1: at Clemson, W
Week 2: vs. Louisiana Tech, W
Week 3: vs. Florida, W
Week 4: vs. Southeastern Louisiana, W
Week 5: at Ole Miss, L
Week 6: Bye
Week 7: vs. South Carolina, W
Week 8: at Vanderbilt, W
Week 9: vs. Texas A&M, W
Week 10: Bye
Week 11: at Alabama, W
Week 12: vs. Arkansas, W
Week 13: vs. Western Kentucky, W
Week 14: at Oklahoma, L
Mississippi State: 3–9 overall, 0–8 SEC
Week 1: at Southern Miss, W
Week 2: vs. Arizona State, L
Week 3: vs. Alcorn State, W
Week 4: vs. NIU, W
Week 5: vs. Tennessee, L
Week 6: at Texas A&M, L
Week 7: Bye
Week 8: at Florida, L
Week 9: vs. Texas, L
Week 10: at Arkansas, L
Week 11: vs. Georgia, L
Week 12: at Missouri, L
Week 13: Bye
Week 14: vs. Ole Miss, L
Missouri: 7–5 overall, 3–5 SEC
Week 1: vs. Central Arkansas, W
Week 2: vs. Kansas, W
Week 3: vs. Louisiana, W
Week 4: vs. South Carolina, L
Week 5: vs. UMass, W
Week 6: Bye
Week 7: vs. Alabama, L
Week 8: at Auburn, L
Week 9: at Vanderbilt, L
Week 10: Bye
Week 11: vs. Texas A&M, L
Week 12: vs. Mississippi State, W
Week 13: at Oklahoma, W
Week 14: at Arkansas, W
Oklahoma: 8–4 overall, 4–4 SEC
Week 1: vs. Illinois State, W
Week 2: vs. Michigan, W
Week 3: at Temple, W
Week 4: vs. Auburn, L
Week 5: Bye
Week 6: vs. Kent State, W
Week 7: vs. Texas, L
Week 8: at South Carolina, W
Week 9: vs. Ole Miss, W
Week 10: at Tennessee, W
Week 11: Bye
Week 12: at Alabama, L
Week 13: vs. Missouri, L
Week 14: vs. LSU, W
Ole Miss: 8–4 overall, 4–4 SEC
Week 1: vs. Georgia State, W
Week 2: at Kentucky, W
Week 3: vs. Arkansas, W
Week 4: vs. Tulane, W
Week 5: vs. LSU, W
Week 6: Bye
Week 7: vs. Washington State, W
Week 8: at Georgia, L
Week 9: at Oklahoma, L
Week 10: vs. South Carolina, L
Week 11: vs. The Citadel, W
Week 12: vs. Florida, L
Week 13: Bye
Week 14: at Mississippi State, W
South Carolina: 7–5 overall, 4–4 SEC
Week 1: vs. Virginia Tech, W
Week 2: vs. South Carolina State, W
Week 3: vs. Vanderbilt, W
Week 4: at Missouri, W
Week 5: vs. Kentucky, L
Week 6: Bye
Week 7: at LSU, L
Week 8: vs. Oklahoma, L
Week 9: vs. Alabama, L
Week 10: at Ole Miss, W
Week 11: Bye
Week 12: at Texas A&M, W
Week 13: vs. Coastal Carolina, W
Week 14: vs. Clemson, L
Tennessee: 7–5 overall, 3–5 SEC
Week 1: vs. Syracuse, W
Week 2: vs. ETSU, W
Week 3: vs. Georgia, L
Week 4: vs. UAB, W
Week 5: at Mississippi State, W
Week 6: Bye
Week 7: vs. Arkansas, W
Week 8: at Alabama, L
Week 9: at Kentucky, W
Week 10: vs. Oklahoma, L
Week 11: Bye
Week 12: vs. New Mexico State, W
Week 13: at Florida, L
Week 14: vs. Vanderbilt, L
Texas: 11–1 overall, 7–1 SEC
Week 1: at Ohio State, W
Week 2: vs. San Jose State, W
Week 3: vs. UTEP, W
Week 4: vs. Sam Houston, W
Week 5: Bye
Week 6: at Florida, W
Week 7: vs. Oklahoma, W
Week 8: at Kentucky, W
Week 9: at Mississippi State, W
Week 10: vs. Vanderbilt, W
Week 11: Bye
Week 12: at Georgia, L
Week 13: vs. Arkansas, W
Week 14: vs. Texas A&M, W
Texas A&M: 8–4 overall, 5–3 SEC
Week 1: vs. UTSA, W
Week 2: vs. Utah State, W
Week 3: at Notre Dame, L
Week 4: Bye
Week 5: vs. Auburn, W
Week 6: vs. Mississippi State, W
Week 7: vs. Florida, W
Week 8: at Arkansas, W
Week 9: at LSU, L
Week 10: Bye
Week 11: at Missouri, W
Week 12: vs. South Carolina, L
Week 13: vs. Samford, W
Week 14: at Texas, L
Vanderbilt: 7–5 overall, 3–5 SEC
Week 1: vs. Charleston Southern, W
Week 2: at Virginia Tech, W
Week 3: at South Carolina, L
Week 4: vs. Georgia State, W
Week 5: vs. Utah State, W
Week 6: at Alabama, L
Week 7: Bye
Week 8: vs. LSU, L
Week 9: vs. Missouri, W
Week 10: at Texas, L
Week 11: vs. Auburn, L
Week 12: Bye
Week 13: vs. Kentucky, W
Week 14: at Tennessee, W
Independent
The Fighting Irish are breaking in a new starting quarterback but still have talent all over the place. It wouldn’t be surprising to see them favored in every game this season. They might trip up in Miami or on the road at Pitt late in the season, but you can likely pencil them into the CFP between a decent schedule and what they have coming back from their national championship game run.
Notre Dame: 10–2
Week 1: at Miami, L
Week 2: Bye
Week 3: vs. Texas A&M, W
Week 4: vs. Purdue, W
Week 5: at Arkansas, W
Week 6: vs. Boise State, W
Week 7: vs. NC State, W
Week 8: vs. USC, W
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: at Boston College, W
Week 11: vs. Navy, W
Week 12: at Pitt, L
Week 13: vs. Syracuse, W
Week 14: at Stanford, W
