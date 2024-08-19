Chargers Cut Former Oklahoma State Star Wide Receiver
After helping save Oklahoma State’s 2023 season, a former Cowboy’s professional career has suffered a setback.
On Monday, the Los Angeles Chargers announced they waived former OSU wide receiver Leon Johnson. Ahead of the Chargers’ final preseason game, they also waived former TCU quarterback Max Duggan.
After spending most of his career at George Fox, Johnson burned his redshirt and became a critical part of OSU’s turnaround. With a plan to be in Stillwater for two years, Johnson was thrust into action amid injuries at wide receiver.
The season-ending injury of De’Zhaun Stribling was a key factor in Johnson playing more than four games. After getting reps in during OSU’s nonconference slate, Johnson played each of the final eight games.
After coming into the lineup at West Virginia, Johnson made his first catch of the season against Cincinnati a week later and showed his elite ability. He finished OSU’s Homecoming win with five catches for 149 yards.
While his game against the Bearcats was his best outing of the season, Johnson had his second 100-yard game in OSU’s regular season finale. Johnson helped OSU complete an 18-point comeback against BYU, catching nine passes for 132 yards.
Johnson ended the season with 33 catches for 539 yards and a touchdown. That was not enough to get him selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, but it did earn him an invite to Chargers training camp.
In the Chargers’ two preseason games, Johnson did not play much and had only one target across the contests. While he will not achieve his NFL dream with the Chargers, Johnson is still in a position to find an opportunity in the league.
Whether it be a full roster spot or as a practice squad member, Johnson could be yet another name in the NFL for the Cowboys by the end of the season.
