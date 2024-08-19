Oklahoma State LB Nick Martin Earns Preseason AP All-America Spot
Oklahoma State has some of the best players in the country, including a star at linebacker.
The Associated Press released its preseason All-America teams on Monday, with a couple of OSU players making the cut. Star running back Ollie Gordon earned a spot on the first team, while Nick Martin bolstered the Cowboys’ status as a star-studded group.
Last season, Martin went from being another part of OSU’s linebacker depth to one of the best tacklers in the country. He finished the season with 140 total tackles, leading the Big 12 and finishing sixth in the nation. He also led the Big 12 in solo tackles and finished third in the NCAA with 83.
Being involved in so many plays, Martin was able to force turnovers as well. He ended 2023 with a forced fumble and a couple of interceptions.
Martin pairs with Collin Oliver to make one of the fiercest linebacker duos in the country. While Oliver is expected to play closer to the line of scrimmage this season, his abilities have been a perfect complement to Martin.
Last season, Martin had six games with at least 10 tackles, including a couple of 17-tackle outings against Kansas State and West Virginia. He also ended the season on a high note, recovering a fumble in OSU’s Texas Bowl victory against Texas A&M.
As Bryan Nardo enters his second season as OSU’s defensive coordinator, the Cowboys will need similar production from Martin to achieve their goals. Making the Big 12 Championship and the College Football Playoff present lofty challenges for the team, but with another year of experience and chemistry, Martin leads an OSU defense prepared for those challenges.
READ MORE: Oklahoma State LB Nick Martin Highlighted by East-West Shrine Bowl Director
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.