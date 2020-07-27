Pokes Report
Chris Carson Makes NFL Top 100 Players of 2020 List

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- For the past few seasons, former Oklahoma State running back Chris Carson has been making noise for the Seattle Seahawks. For the second-straight season, Carson recorded a 1,000-plus rushing season this past year, leading to him being named to the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2020 list.

Carson logged his second straight 1,000-plus-yard season and now joins the Top 100 for the first time. Carson has emerged as one of the toughest running backs to tackle in the NFL and the Seahawks have gotten a great return from their 2017 seventh-round pick.-NFL.com

Carson checks in at No. 96 on the list, but I'd expect Carson to rise even higher on the list going into the 2021 season.

Carson was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft and blew onto the season in his second season after recording only 208 yards on 49 attempts in four games his rookie season.

He played in 14 games his second season in the league and posted 1,151 yards and nine touchdowns on 247 carries. Fast forward to this past season and Carson posted 1,230 yards and seven touchdowns on 278 carries.

Carson also would've likely ranked higher than No. 96 had his 2019 season been cut short due to a season-ending hip injury. Honestly, I feel his ankle injury his rookie season affected his place in the rankings as well as he was on pace to post a solid stat line.

Carson transferred to Oklahoma State from Butler C.C. where he rushed for 994 yards and nine touchdowns on 139 yards as a sophomore. Once in Stillwater, Carson was a bull of a running back. He played in 12 games his first season with the Pokes and posted 517 yards and four touchdowns on 131 carries.

His second season, despite missing multiple games with an injury, Carson posted 559 yards and nine touchdowns on just 82 carries. His 10 total touchdowns, one of which was a receiving touchdown, tied with James Washington for most on the team.

The final four games of his Oklahoma State career were very strong as he finished the year averaging 92.8 rushing yards per game with five touchdowns. The following spring, he became the 21st NFL draft pick in the Mike Gundy era and the 119th in program history.

The NFL has already released 100-71 and will be posting the remaining players each night this week until Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT. We'll be keeping an eye on the list should any other former Oklahoma State players make the cut.

