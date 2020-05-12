Christian Holmes, Sociology Degree in Hand, Ready to Get to Stillwater and Start Working

STILLWATER -- Christian Holmes first announced his destination as a graduate transfer back in February, but until this week he has not elaborated on his move and talked much about the future. You kind of got the feeling that the Mississippi native that played his high school football at Ronald McNair High School in Atlanta, Georgia; was waiting until he had all of his business taken care of. Now, with his degree in Sociology from the University of Missouri he is ready to move on to Oklahoma State.

I congratulated him on getting that degree.

"I appreciate that, it feels really good," Holmes said and you could sense he was smiling big through the phone.

So, that led into my next question as he is said he is looking into a graduate degree in human development. On the field, Oklahoma State fit into his plans because of team development and what they can do for his football development.

Holmes breaks up a pass in the 2018 season on the road at South Carolina. USA Today Sports Images - Jeff Blake

"Coaches, really, Coach (Tim) Duffie, I really like the way he coaches football and Coach (Jim) Knowles has a really smart defense," explained Holmes as to why he decided on Oklahoma State. "I was looking at a couple of teams, but Oklahoma State really stood out when I came on a visit. They have a really good team that can win really big. That is the biggest reason that I transferred is that I want to go out a winner, and I feel like Oklahoma State gave me the best chance of that."

Holmes said he is also hoping that the coaches and his teammates at Oklahoma State can help him prepare for some personal success, the kind that will give him a chance to play football at the next level in the NFL.

"That is the plan," he added.

I was curious because Holmes had five tackles in the Liberty Bowl loss to Oklahoma State following the 2018 season. That was Holmes best season for the Tigers as he had two interceptions, started the last eight games of the season. He was seventh on the team in tackles with 36 and his interceptions came against Memphis with a 42-yard returns for a touchdown and his other pick came against nationally-ranked Georgia.

He remembers the 38-33 loss to the Cowboys in Memphis.

Holmes gets physical with Oklahoma State receiver Landon Wolf in the Liberty Bowl loss to Oklahoma State. Ky3 Sports

"From an opposing side it was a big game for us. It was my first college bowl game and we had pressure on us because we were an up and coming team," Holmes said of the match-up in the Liberty Bowl. "Oklahoma State stood out on defense because they had a lot of guys go out but still had guys step up and play well on defense. Afterwards, when I got back I watched the game again and I liked the way the defense rolled. The way they rose up against the offensive scheme and shut them down (fourth quarter). It played a little part, not a big part, but it had something to do with it."

More to do with it is the Oklahoma State success, the team built this year to make a run, and the defense that is experienced and very much improved and the players that are on that defense.

"Me and Jelani Woods actually played each other in high school every year," Holmes said of one of his new teammates. "We played for homecoming. It was good when I was there hanging out with Amen (Ogbongbemiga), with Chuba (Hubbard), Tylan (Wallace), and other guys. I spent time with Rodarius, the opposite corner and it was good to meet all the players."

The next time they meet it will be time to get down to work. Holmes is ready and said he has been able to continue training and get in the work he needs despite the coronavirus. He admits he can't wait to start the work in Stillwater because that will make it real, his change of address and colors for his final college season.