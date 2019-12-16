Pokes Report
Chuba Hubbard Earns AP All-American Status

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- As if there was ever any doubt, Chuba Hubbard has been named an Associated Press All-American following his stellar sophomore season.

Offense

  • QB: Joe Burrow, LSU
  • RB: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
  • RB: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
  • OT: Penei Sewell, Oregon
  • OT: Andrew Thomas, Georgia
  • G: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State
  • G: Kevin Dotson, Louisiana
  • C: Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
  • TE: Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic
  • WR: Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
  • WR: CeeDee Lamb, OU
  • AP: Lynn Bowden JR, Kentucky
  • K: Keith Duncan, Iowa

Defense

  • DE: Chase Young, Ohio State
  • DE: James Lynch, Baylor
  • DT: Derrick Brown, Auburn
  • DT: Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
  • LB: Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
  • LB: Evan Weaver, Cal
  • LB: Micah Parsons, Penn State
  • CB: Derek Stingley, LSU
  • CB: Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
  • S: Antoine Winfield Jr, Minnesota
  • S: J.R. Reed, Georgia
  • P: Max Duffy, Kentucky

As for the second team, it featured just two other Big 12 players, Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey and Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

Chuba Hubbard finished the season leading the nation in just about every statistical category a running back can. He posted 1,936 rushing yards with 21 touchdowns, as well as 21 receptions for 183 yards.

Hubbard was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, as well as a Walter Camp, Sports Illustrated, ESPN and CBS Sports All-American. I hope everyone wants to continue reading articles like this one, because I truly don't believe that this will be the last All-American honor that Chuba's going to be receiving.

He also finished the season as a Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, and Doak Walker Award finalist.

As for Hubbard's future at Oklahoma State, I think we're going to see him in at least one more game, the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27 against Texas A&M. He's been at, and participating in practices the past couple of days and has looked good doing it.

Following him missing out on the Doak Walker Award to Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor, Chuba took to Instagram and posted a photo of him looking at the Doak Walker trophy with the caption 'One more.'

There's a faction on both sides of the fence on this one. There are people who believe that he meant just one more game, meaning the Texas Bowl, and there are people who believe it means one more season.

Either way, what Chuba Hubbard has done for Oklahoma State this season has been remarkable. Whether he stays for just one more game, or one more season, Chuba has left his mark on this program for decades to come.

