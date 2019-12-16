Chuba Hubbard Earns AP All-American Status

STILLWATER -- As if there was ever any doubt, Chuba Hubbard has been named an Associated Press All-American following his stellar sophomore season.

Offense

QB: Joe Burrow, LSU

RB: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State

RB: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

OT: Penei Sewell, Oregon

OT: Andrew Thomas, Georgia

G: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State

G: Kevin Dotson, Louisiana

C: Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

TE: Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic

WR: Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

WR: CeeDee Lamb, OU

AP: Lynn Bowden JR, Kentucky

K: Keith Duncan, Iowa

Defense

DE: Chase Young, Ohio State

DE: James Lynch, Baylor

DT: Derrick Brown, Auburn

DT: Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

LB: Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

LB: Evan Weaver, Cal

LB: Micah Parsons, Penn State

CB: Derek Stingley, LSU

CB: Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

S: Antoine Winfield Jr, Minnesota

S: J.R. Reed, Georgia

P: Max Duffy, Kentucky

As for the second team, it featured just two other Big 12 players, Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey and Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

Chuba Hubbard finished the season leading the nation in just about every statistical category a running back can. He posted 1,936 rushing yards with 21 touchdowns, as well as 21 receptions for 183 yards.

Hubbard was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, as well as a Walter Camp, Sports Illustrated, ESPN and CBS Sports All-American. I hope everyone wants to continue reading articles like this one, because I truly don't believe that this will be the last All-American honor that Chuba's going to be receiving.

He also finished the season as a Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, and Doak Walker Award finalist.

As for Hubbard's future at Oklahoma State, I think we're going to see him in at least one more game, the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27 against Texas A & M. He's been at, and participating in practices the past couple of days and has looked good doing it.

Following him missing out on the Doak Walker Award to Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor, Chuba took to Instagram and posted a photo of him looking at the Doak Walker trophy with the caption 'One more.'

There's a faction on both sides of the fence on this one. There are people who believe that he meant just one more game, meaning the Texas Bowl, and there are people who believe it means one more season.

Either way, what Chuba Hubbard has done for Oklahoma State this season has been remarkable. Whether he stays for just one more game, or one more season, Chuba has left his mark on this program for decades to come.