Hubbard Named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year; Five More Pokes Receive Honors

Chuba Hubbard has been named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, a prestigious award that only adds to his historic season. To go along with him Spencer Sanders has been named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year with four other Pokes earning All-Big 12 selections.

1st Team:

Chuba Hubbard (Running Back)

Kolby Harvell-Peel (Safety)

2nd Team:

Tylan Wallace (Wide Receiver)

Malcolm Rodriguez (Linebacker

Amen Ogbongbemiga (Linebacker)

Big 12 Honorable Mentions (received at least 1 vote for All-Big 12 honors)

Matt Ammendola (PK & Special Teams Player of the Year Vote)

Israel Antwine (DL & Defensive Newcomer of the Year Vote)

Trace Ford (DL & Defensive Freshman of the Year Vote)

A.J. Green (DB)

Kolby Harvell-Peel (Defensive Player of the Year Vote)

Tom Hutton (P)

Teven Jenkins (OL)

Marcus Keyes (OL)

Tre Sterling (DB)

Dillon Stoner (WR & KR/PR)

Johnny Wilson (OL)

Jelani Woods (TE)

This is Hubbard’s first major award of the season with more to potentially come later. He is a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top running back. Hubbard is also a candidate for the Heisman Award after leading the nation in rushing yards with 1,936 and finishing second in the NCAA (1st in Power 5) in rushing TD with 21, only behind Western Michigan’s Levante Bellamy, who had 23. Hubbard averaged 161.3 rushing yards per game, also good for #1 in the nation. Hubbard is the 7th OSU player to ever be awarded Offensive Player of the Year, the most recent being Justin Blackmon in 2010.

Even after not playing the final two games of the regular season due to injury, Spencer Sanders was awarded Big 12 Freshman of the Year. Sanders finished the year with 2,065 passing yards while tossing 16 touchdowns. He also added 625 rushing yards with 2 scores. Sanders becomes the fifth OSU freshman to take home the award.

5 Cowboys were named to the All-Big 12 teams

1st Team:

Chuba Hubbard was among only three players to be named unanimous 1st team, with OU’s CeeDee Lamb and Baylor’s James Lynch.

Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel had a terrific second half of the season, ultimately earning him this award. Harvell-Peel finished the year third in interceptions in the Big 12 with 5. He also added 71 total tackles, 2 forced fumbles with 2 recoveries, and 13 passes broken up.

2nd Team:

Tylan Wallace suffered a torn ACL just prior to week 10’s matchup against TCU, ending his season. Wallace was so dominant in the games he did play, he was still able to earn All-Big honors. Prior to going down he had hauled in 53 catches for 903 yards. In 2018, he was a 1st Team selection.

Amen Ogbongbemiga ended 2019 with 88 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception, and 5 QB hits. This is the redshirt juniors first All-Big honor

Malcolm Rodriguez was a workhorse for the cowboys racking up 94 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 4 pass breakups, and 1 interception. This honor comes only one year after switching from safety to linebacker

The Cowboys still have a bowl game left, giving these Cowboys a chance to finish their strong seasons off with a bang heading into the off season.