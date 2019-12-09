Oklahoma State
Heisman Announcement Tonight; Will Hubbard Make It to New York?

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Tonight's the night: we all find out who's being invited to New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. It's being announced this evening at approximately 5:25 p.m. CT on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown.

The biggest question for Oklahoma State fans is has Chuba Hubbard done enough to at least earn an invitation to New York? I don't think there's anyone out there that believes a non-quarterback is going to win the award, but I feel that Chuba's done enough to at least earn the invite.

Chuba's been nothing short of spectacular this season. I feel like everyone knew that he could be good when he came in and replaced Justice Hill for the final four games of last season, but I'm not sure anyone expect this.

He leads the nation with 1,936 rushing yards with 161.3 yards rushing yards per game and 180.1 all-purpose yards per game. He's also put together 10-straight 100-yard rushing performances and has had four 200-yard performances this season.

He's a Walter Camp Player of the Year finalist, a Doak Walker Award finalist (an award that he should win) and was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year over a quarterback that's most likely going to be in New York in Jalen Hurts.

A number that Oklahoma State put out on Hubbard's player profile page states that when comparing his numbers to the every running back to win the Heisman Trophy since 1980, 12 in total, Hubbard's 1,936 rushing yards ranks sixth and are the most since Ricky Williams in 1998.

Is Hubbard going to win the Heisman this season? No, probably not. But you'll never be able to convince me that Hubbard doesn't at the very least deserve to be in attendance for the Trophy presentation.

