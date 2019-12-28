Chuba Hubbard Eclipses 2,000 Yards

HOUSTON, Tx -- History was made twice in the first half of the Texas Bowl on Friday evening. Oklahoma State recorded the longest scoring drive in Texas Bowl history, 97-yards, and Chuba Hubbard eclipsed the 2,000 yard mark.

The moment came early in the second quarter on a 16-yard first down pick up.

With the rush, Hubbard joined elite company as he became just the second running back in Oklahoma State history to rush for over 2,000 yards. The other back? The man considered the greatest running back in college football history: Barry Sanders.

Through the first two quarters of play, Hubbard has just seven carries for 76 yards, which brings his total to 2,012 yards. The number adds to his national leading number.

On Dec. 17, Hubbard was tabbed a consensus All-American when he was named an All-American by the Sporting News. He became the 20th overall consensus All-American in Oklahoma State history, the ninth since the 2008 season and he joined running backs Bob Fenimore (1945), Terry Miller (1977), Thurman Thomas (1985), Barry Sanders (1988) and Kendall Hunter (2010).

While they don’t count toward the consensus status, Hubbard was also named an All-American by Sports Illustrated, ESPN and CBS Sports. He also finished the season as a Walter Camp Player of the Year and Doak Walker Award finalist, as well as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Hubbard was also named an All-American by the Associated Press and Walter Camp.

As the game is still in progress, Hubbard's numbers will be sure to rise. You can follow along with the action at Pokes Report.