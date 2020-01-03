Pokes Report
Cowboy Players Showing Optimism For Chuba Hubbard's Decision?

Marshall Levenson

On this at once quiet Thursday night has now turned into a Twitter fiasco with optimism for Chuba Hubbard’s announcement.

So far, seven members of the Oklahoma State football team have sent out tweets with only one thing, an emoji… of the Canadian flag.

We are still about a week away from when Chuba had planned on making his announcement of whether he was going to turn pro or stay in college for one more year. His All American teammate, Tylan Wallace already made his decision to stay one more year, in a social media post yesterday.

Chuba Hubbard led the nation in rushing yards with 2,094 yards leading many running backs who played in even more games than Hubbard had himself. Hubbard is also second in the nation in rushing touchdowns earning him a Doak Walker Award finalist position.

Although Hubbard is only a redshirt sophomore, he is eligible to enter the NFL Draft, a move that has become more popular for talented underclassmen in recent years.

Could the players be giving hints of Chuba’s return or could they be showing support for what he has done for the team this season and showing support for a possible NFL decision?

It is not exactly certain when his decision will come but in the next week is expected from what he told us at the Texas Bowl. Either way I would stay tuned into Twitter for any news on Chuba's decision or any other optimistic Tweets coming from his teammates.

