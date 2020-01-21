Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Chuba Hubbard: 'We're Bringing a National Championship to Stillwater'

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER – The first 21 days of 2020 have been exciting for Oklahoma State football. It all started with Mike Gundy being able to convince Kasey Dunn to return to the coaching staff. Then, Tylan Wallace announced that he’s returning for his final season instead of heading to the NFL. But that was just the beginning.

Everyone’s been in suspense since the end of the 2019 regular season about whether or not Chuba Hubbard was returning for at least one more season in Stillwater. Fast forward a dew weeks after the Texas Bowl and Chuba posted a rather exciting video on Twitter saying that he was in fact coming back for at least one more season.

The football program rolled out its leaders for a pep rally this afternoon and Chuba discussed a few of the factors that came into coming back to Oklahoma State.

“To be honest, this is my family, my second home, I want to get my degree,” said Chuba Hubbard. “There a lot that factors into it, but I want a national championship, I want a lot of things, so that’s what we’re going to do.

“We’ve got a lot of weapons on this team; this is a special team. [Dillon] Stoner, Tylan [Wallace], Amen [Ogbongbemiga], [Landon] Wolf, it’s going to be crazy. You guys just have to show up, we’re going to do something special.”

Larry Reece was the emcee of the event and the last thing he told/asked Chuba was to explain why the fans and students needed to get their tickets for next season. Chuba responded loudly and very matter-of-fact “Because we’re bringing a national championship to Stillwater.”

There’s no doubt that Oklahoma State is set up to have a magical season. A very talented and athletic quarterback in Spencer Sanders is going to have another year of experience and offseason, a Biletnikoff receiver in Tylan Wallace is going to be leading the receiver corps, Kasey Dunn is the new offensive coordinator, the defense is returning 10 of 11 starters, plus has a good amount of back ups that are talented and more experienced.

Robert Allen sent out a tweet the night that Chuba announced his return that said this, “Thing about this. Some of this is hype and a lot has to happen, but Cowboy fans, your team could be playing in this game tonight [the national championship game] next year. They could.”

Take that tweet at face value: Some of this is hype and a lot has to happen. That’s absolutely correct, a lot does has to happen and some of that tweet was hype. But guess what, there’s certainly enough talent on the team to make it happen.

Can Oklahoma State make it to the national title game next season? They’ll need to make it to, and win the Big 12 title, but we’ve seen what a talented and motivated Oklahoma State team can do with the right conditions (I’m looking at you 2011).

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
theorangetruth
theorangetruth

No, your not, sorry to burst your bubble. I wish we had the ability and the horses. Sadly, the top echelon of CFB is set up for tradition rich, revenue producing, blueblood programs.

scottsdalepoke
scottsdalepoke

I think it is doable if we get more quality transfers and shore up a couple of spots. We got to be more aggressive on offense and not rely upon straight hand offs when the game is on the line.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Have a Chance of Turning Things Around Against Iowa State

Game details for Oklahoma State's showdown against Iowa State on the road in Ames.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Make Offers, Entertain Prospects with First of Back-to-Back Junior Days

Oklahoma State football welcomed the likes of CamRon Valdez and Jaeden Roberts along with a lot of other talented football prospects for Junior Day

Robert Allen

by

Orange Tuono

Five Expectations from OC Kasey Dunn Calling Plays

New offensive coordinator and play caller Kasey Dunn should add some variety and surprise to the Oklahoma State offense.

Robert Allen

by

Spud the Poke

McCray Catches Trio of Passes in East-West Shrine Game and Ammendola Kicks in NFLPA Game

Former Oklahoma State wide receiver Jordan McCray caught three passes in the East-West Shrine Game

Robert Allen

by

CowboyKip

Pokes Land First Commitment In Class of 2021

Oklahoma State has landed Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, LA) outside linebacker, Kolbe Fields.

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State Football in a Recruiting Frenzy

Oklahoma State football held a successful junior day and an update on Cowboys football recruiting

Robert Allen

A.J. Green Checked In for Senior Bowl Week in Mobile

Oklahoma State corner A.J. Green is in Mobile to practice and then play in the Senior Bowl.

Robert Allen

One Of Texas' Top Wideouts Names Oklahoma State As His Leader

Over the past few days/weeks it has become apparent that Oklahoma State is trying to start out fast and strong with recruiting both the classes of 2021 and 2022

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State in Great Position With A Top 2021 OL Prospect

During Saturday’s ‘Cowboy Day’, the first of two junior day events for Oklahoma State, the staff hosted multiple high level recruits, both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. One of the premiere prospects that spent his Saturday on campus was Galena Park North Shore high school offensive guard, Jaeden Roberts.

Marshall Levenson

by

scottsdalepoke

OSU Athletics Update: Baseball, Band (Location) and a Football Update

Here's an update from across the campus and athletic village for Oklahoma State that includes baseball, basketball and football news.

Zach Lancaster