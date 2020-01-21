Chuba Hubbard: 'We're Bringing a National Championship to Stillwater'

STILLWATER – The first 21 days of 2020 have been exciting for Oklahoma State football. It all started with Mike Gundy being able to convince Kasey Dunn to return to the coaching staff. Then, Tylan Wallace announced that he’s returning for his final season instead of heading to the NFL. But that was just the beginning.

Everyone’s been in suspense since the end of the 2019 regular season about whether or not Chuba Hubbard was returning for at least one more season in Stillwater. Fast forward a dew weeks after the Texas Bowl and Chuba posted a rather exciting video on Twitter saying that he was in fact coming back for at least one more season.

The football program rolled out its leaders for a pep rally this afternoon and Chuba discussed a few of the factors that came into coming back to Oklahoma State.

“To be honest, this is my family, my second home, I want to get my degree,” said Chuba Hubbard. “There a lot that factors into it, but I want a national championship, I want a lot of things, so that’s what we’re going to do.

“We’ve got a lot of weapons on this team; this is a special team. [Dillon] Stoner, Tylan [Wallace], Amen [Ogbongbemiga], [Landon] Wolf, it’s going to be crazy. You guys just have to show up, we’re going to do something special.”

Larry Reece was the emcee of the event and the last thing he told/asked Chuba was to explain why the fans and students needed to get their tickets for next season. Chuba responded loudly and very matter-of-fact “Because we’re bringing a national championship to Stillwater.”

There’s no doubt that Oklahoma State is set up to have a magical season. A very talented and athletic quarterback in Spencer Sanders is going to have another year of experience and offseason, a Biletnikoff receiver in Tylan Wallace is going to be leading the receiver corps, Kasey Dunn is the new offensive coordinator, the defense is returning 10 of 11 starters, plus has a good amount of back ups that are talented and more experienced.

Robert Allen sent out a tweet the night that Chuba announced his return that said this, “Thing about this. Some of this is hype and a lot has to happen, but Cowboy fans, your team could be playing in this game tonight [the national championship game] next year. They could.”

Take that tweet at face value: Some of this is hype and a lot has to happen. That’s absolutely correct, a lot does has to happen and some of that tweet was hype. But guess what, there’s certainly enough talent on the team to make it happen.

Can Oklahoma State make it to the national title game next season? They’ll need to make it to, and win the Big 12 title, but we’ve seen what a talented and motivated Oklahoma State team can do with the right conditions (I’m looking at you 2011).