Hubbard Named to Preseason Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Another day, another preseason watch list addition for Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard as he was named to the preseason Wuerffel Trophy watch list on Thursday.

This marks the second preseason watch list Hubbard was named too along with the Doak Walker Award watch list. Hubbard was also tabbed a Walter Camp Preseason All-American, named the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and named to the preseason All-Big 12 team.

Hubbard is one of 114 FBS players and one of 14 Big 12 players to be named to the watch list:

  • Baylor - Terrel Bernard: Junior linebacker
  • Iowa State - Brock Purdy: Junior quarterback
  • Kansas - Api Mane: Senior offensive lineman
  • Kansas - Chris Hughes: Senior offensive lineman
  • Kansas State - Skylar Thompson: Senior quarterback
  • Oklahoma - Caleb Kelly: Senior linebacker
  • Oklahoma State - Chuba Hubbard: Junior running back
  • TCU - Garret Wallow: Senior linebacker
  • TCU - Kellton Hollins: Senior offensive lineman
  • Texas - Sam Ehlinger: Senior quarterback
  • Texas Tech - Zech McPhearson: Senior defensive back
  • West Virginia - Jarret Doege: Junior quarterback
  • West Virginia - Sam James: Junior wide receiver
  • West Virginia - Sean Mahone: Senior defensive back

Hubbard finished the 2019 season as one of the best players in the country. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors, as well as being named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year by the coaches and the Associated Press. On the season, he rushed for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was also named a First-Team All-American by the AFCA, Associated Press, the FWAA, Sports Illustrated, The Sportsing News, Walter Camp, ESPN and CBS Sports.

"The Wuerffel Trophy honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their impact, and inspire greater service in the world. As part of the National Football Federation’s Collegiate Awards, The Wuerffel Trophy was the first major award honoring the character of service to others."

