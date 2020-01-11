Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Chuba Delays Decision a Few Days

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Chuba Hubbard usually does what he says he is going to do and when he told the media after the Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl that he was going to need two weeks to make a decision on whether he was going to declare for the NFL Draft in 2020 or return for his red-shirt junior season at Oklahoma State you just knew we would hear from Chuba on this day. We did and Hubbard even apologized that the crucial decision is taking longer and he was going to take a few more days with his family to come up with a decision.

Really, incredible that Hubbard, a player that gave Oklahoma State fans such joy and pride with his 2,094-yards rushing and 21 touchdowns in the 2019 football season, was saying he was sorry for the delay in his decision.

Hubbard said we would hear from him again in the next few days. 

The 6-1, 207-pound speedster from Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada was a unanimous All-American this season averaging 6.5-yards a carry in rushing for the 2,094-yards. His season featured 221-yards and three touchdowns in the opener against Oregon State, 256-yards and three touchdowns in the win at Tulsa, 296-yards and a touchdown in the win over Kansas State and the permanent memory of watching Hubbard watch himself in the huge Jumbotron in the east end zone of Boone Pickens Stadium. Later in the season he became the first back to ever rush for over 200-yards against TCU and their defensive guru of a head coach Gary Patterson as he ran for 223-yards and two touchdowns in the win. 

Sources have said Chuba getting his college degree is very important to Hubbard's parents. There wouldn't seem to be a lot of pressure on Hubbard to go professional for financial reasons and he does have the max allowed insurance policy by the NCAA in case of career ending injury. It is not surprising that this is taking more time as Hubbard is what you see. He is a caring individual that cares about teammates and has pride in himself and also the teams that he is a part of. 

There is no doubt now at this point, that this decision is hard on him. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gundy Hires Tim Rattay as Quarterbacks Coach

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has hired former Louisiana Tech quarterback, assistant coach, and Washington Redskins assistant coach Tim Rattay as his new quarterbacks coach

Robert Allen

by

Robert N. Allen

Report: Cowboy Receiver Patrick McKaufman Enters Transfer Portal

It's being reported that Oklahoma State receiver Patrick McKaufman has entered the transfer portal. Read more.

Zach Lancaster

by

Robert N. Allen

Dekelvion Beamon Gives Pokes Second Pledge for Class of 2022

Shreveport Huntington defensive back Dekelvion Beamon is the first verbal commitment in the 2022 football recruiting class for Oklahoma State

Marshall Levenson

Cowgirls Tennis Starts this Weekend with a Marathon

Oklahoma State head coach Chris Young and top player Lisa Marie Rioux talk about opening the season.

Robert Allen

Former Oklahoma State Linebacker Derrick Moncrief Signs With Raiders

Saskatchewan Roughriders All-Star linebacker, and former Oklahoma State safety, Derrick Moncrief has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Zach Lancaster

Cowgirls Drop Bedlam Following Fourth Quarter OU Comeback

Bedlam came down to the wire, but despite forcing 30 turnovers, Oklahoma State drops a heart-breaker to Oklahoma in Stillwater.

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

A Story on Chuba Hubbard Before We Find Out Chuba's Decision

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and how he got to Stillwater from Canada

Robert Allen

by

TeaTownCowboy

No Bias, Straight Percentages, Who Returns the Most in Big 12 Football for 2020

Where is te most experience coming back next season in Big 12 football? Here is an accounting of who is back.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Starts Out Hot On The 2021 Recruiting Trail

With the 2019 season over and most of the 2020 recruiting class taken care of, the Oklahoma State coaching staff has started to heavily recruit the class of 2021

Marshall Levenson

Gundy to be Featured on ESPN Film Room Again during National Championship

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy will be part of the ESPN Film Room of coaches analyzing the CFP Championship Game

Robert Allen

by

Orange Tuono