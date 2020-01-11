Chuba Delays Decision a Few Days

STILLWATER -- Chuba Hubbard usually does what he says he is going to do and when he told the media after the Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl that he was going to need two weeks to make a decision on whether he was going to declare for the NFL Draft in 2020 or return for his red-shirt junior season at Oklahoma State you just knew we would hear from Chuba on this day. We did and Hubbard even apologized that the crucial decision is taking longer and he was going to take a few more days with his family to come up with a decision.

Really, incredible that Hubbard, a player that gave Oklahoma State fans such joy and pride with his 2,094-yards rushing and 21 touchdowns in the 2019 football season, was saying he was sorry for the delay in his decision.

Hubbard said we would hear from him again in the next few days.

The 6-1, 207-pound speedster from Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada was a unanimous All-American this season averaging 6.5-yards a carry in rushing for the 2,094-yards. His season featured 221-yards and three touchdowns in the opener against Oregon State, 256-yards and three touchdowns in the win at Tulsa, 296-yards and a touchdown in the win over Kansas State and the permanent memory of watching Hubbard watch himself in the huge Jumbotron in the east end zone of Boone Pickens Stadium. Later in the season he became the first back to ever rush for over 200-yards against TCU and their defensive guru of a head coach Gary Patterson as he ran for 223-yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Sources have said Chuba getting his college degree is very important to Hubbard's parents. There wouldn't seem to be a lot of pressure on Hubbard to go professional for financial reasons and he does have the max allowed insurance policy by the NCAA in case of career ending injury. It is not surprising that this is taking more time as Hubbard is what you see. He is a caring individual that cares about teammates and has pride in himself and also the teams that he is a part of.

There is no doubt now at this point, that this decision is hard on him.