History of Pokes and Cyclones This Decade Has Been Close, Touchdowns over Field Goals a Key

STILLWATER -- I don't think it is hyping up this match-up too much. I believe it is fair that Saturday's game at Boone Pickens Stadium between No. 6 Oklahoma State and No. 17 Iowa State is the best game and the most influential game in all of college football this weekend. Iowa State is 3-0 in Big 12 play and remember when they lost to Louisiana in their opener they were without All-American candidate tight end Charlie Kolar and several other players on their two-deep. The Cyclones have been perfect since against TCU, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech. Oklahoma State isn't getting a lot of credit for three straight wins over Tulsa, West Virginia, and Kansas.

The bottom line is the Cyclones and the Cowboys are off to good starts and they have have also been two of the best schools in the Big 12 and really, in all of Power Five at handling COVID-19.

Breece Hall is the leading rusher in the Big 12 averaging 132.8-yards a game. Chuba Hubbard is third averaging 113-yards a game. Iowa State University Athletics

"I think the big reasons for these two teams to have success early this season is to play defense and be able to create a running game," Iowa State fifth-year head coach Matt Campbell said during his weekly Zoom conference. "Obviously, they have a great running back and we like the way Breece (Hall) is developing as a player. I think those are the things that allow you to steady this ship in the kind of year we're having (because of COVID-19). With a short season and a short camp I know that running the football and playing defense has been important to us and putting on the video it sure looks like it has been important to them in getting off to a great start."

Oklahoma State through three games is tops in the Big 12 in rushing offense averaging 213-yards a game and Iowa State is third in rushing offense with an average of 179.8-yards a game. Then on defense the Cowboys are second in total defense (274.3) and tops in the more important category of scoring defense at just nine-points a game. The Cyclones are fifth in total defense (363.5) and fifth in scoring defense at 27.5 points per game.

Mike Gundy and Matt Campbell are believed to have some of the longer conversations before games. Jeffrey Becker - USA TODAY Sports Images

"There's a lot of parody, and this has been going on for three or four years in college football and particularly the Big 12," Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said. "Teams have found ways to benefit themselves against an opponent and I think that Iowa State is a well-run organization, I think they're smart coaches and their players play with great effort. I would say if you watch our teams over the same amount of time, that our guys play with great effort. I would say that most of the time our guys are pretty well coached and in the right spot. When you have teams like that I think you have a lot of similarities at the end of the game."

Oklahoma State has won nine of the past 11 meetings with the Iowa State Cyclones, but the recent games are not nearly as dominating wins as you might think. They have been competitive and very competitive since Campbell came to Ames, Ia in an offseason after his Toledo team upset Iowa State.

Year Winner and Score Site 2019 Oklahoma State 34-27 Ames, Ia 2018 Iowa State 48-42 Stillwater, Ok 2017 Oklahoma State 49-42 Ames, Ia 2016 Oklahoma State 38-31 Stillwater, Ok 2015 Oklahoma State 35-31 Ames, Ia 2014 Oklahoma State 37-20 Stillwater, Ok 2013 Oklahoma State 58-27 Ames, Ia 2012 Oklahoma State 31-10 Stillwater, Ok 2011 Iowa State 37-31 (2 OT) Ames, Ia 2009 Oklahoma State 34-8 Ames, Ia 2008 Oklahoma State 59-17 Stillwater, Ok

Campbell's first game in this series was 2016 and so all have been close. Campbell doesn't shrink away from the importance of this series. He is open about Oklahoma State being a program he has admired and that his team needs to learn how to beat if they are going to win the Big 12.

"You're right about that and I think the reality is Oklahoma State and their coaches have always done a good job of putting their players in position to have success, Campbell said when asked about Oklahoma State and the game being critical. "Then you talk about the talent in the game, I think it will be a great game to watch. Obviously, it's a great game to be a part of.

"And I think obviously, coming off another bye week and getting back on the football field and measuring yourself against what we know is an outstanding team, it's just another opportunity to continue to pound away at that challenge that we're all seeking within our program," Campbell, a very eloquent coach finished.

Gundy calls Iowa State the start of the most challenging portion of the schedule that has Texas, Kansas State, and Oklahoma as the next three opponents. Gundy acknowledges that Iowa State is very good. The Cyclones on defense is a riddle to solve. The answer for Oklahoma State is not so much a mystery. It is simple. Play defense and play classic Cowboy style on offense.

"I think we are at our best when we can run the football and use play-action pass and play fast," Gundy said of his offense. "That's the way that I've felt for 12-years. I think musical chairs on the offensive line, unfortunately, has been an issue for us that I think we eliminated over the last few weeks. That makes a big difference. Then we have skill players that can make plays and we have to get the ball in their hands and let them score touchdowns."