Oklahoma State Football and Recruiting Notes: Competition Day Final is Set

STILLWATER -- One of the most fun and spirited activities in the long winter off-season has it's championship match-up set. On Tuesday running back L.D. Brown and linebacker Devin Harper had their team win while cowboy back Logan Carter and defensive lineman Israel Antwine also saw their team advance and now as Brown was saying afterwards, "We're going to the 'ship."

A staple of assistant athletic director for speed, strength, and conditioning Rob Glass' winter program has been the Tuesday Competition Day. Pairs of team leaders each captain and select a team from the rest of their teammates, eight teams in all, and they compete in several events in a bracket format. The events include tractor tire flip and agility drills, tug-of-war and individual tug, obstacle course, and weighted sled pull. The activity pushes competition, leadership, and accountability. The players get after it and take it seriously.

Brown missed most of the semifinal competition with a class conflict, but he rushed back as soon as he could to find that Harper and his teammates had them comfortably in front of the team captained by offensive tackle Teven Jenkins and long snapper Matt Hembrough. Hembrough also had a class conflict but made it back and both got in a heat on the final event in that match at the weighted sled pull.

Carter and Antwine saw their team handle the team captained by wide receiver Dillon Stoner and safety Tre Sterling. Antwine has been a major leader and a force in the competition with his combination of athletic power.

Next Tuesday all eight teams will compete for seventh, fifth, and third places. The Stoner/Sterling team will battle Team Jenkins/Hembrough for third-place.

In the championship match-up some of the standouts for Team Brown/Harper include speedy walk-on receivers Cade Cavender and Jacob Morris; plenty of speed with sophomore cornerback Thomas Harper; and power in the presence of transfer defensive tackle Collin Clay, offensive tackle Dylan Galloway, linebacker Carson Kropp, and defensive end Kody Walterscheid.

Team Carter/Antwine is built on lots of power with the two captains as an example, but add to that defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan, cowboy back Dayton Metcalf, offensive lineman Joe Michalski, and incoming freshman Monroe Mills (6-7, 297). There is some speed in safeties Kanion Williams and Tanner McCalister.

It should be a lot of fun.

Spring Football Schedule 2020

The championship for Competition Day means spring football is close and cornerbacks coach Tim Duffie released a calendar today on his Twitter site.

Spring practice calendar Oklahoma State Athletics

We released this schedule a couple of weeks ago. The spring starts on Monday, March 9 with Pro Day on Tuesday, March 10. The team will practice again on Wednesday March 11 and Thursday, March 12 before the team goes on spring break with everybody else.

They will come back with practices on Tuesday, March 24; Wednesday, March 25; and Friday, March 27. The next two weeks practices will be on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The final week they will practice on Monday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 15 before the final day on Saturday, April 18. The Legends former players golf event and team event is on Friday and Saturday of the spring weekend. Oklahoma State plays baseball against OU in new O'Brate Stadium on Saturday night, April 18.

Best Chances at the Top 100

I know, most of the consensus Top 100 recruits in any class would qualify as five-star players, maybe a few high four-star guys and that isn't usually what the Cowboys harvest, but with new recruiting coordinator Todd Bradford and Oklahoma State jumping in on some of the higher ranked recruits that fit the Cowboy culture and are showing interest there is a chance at the upper end of the spectrum for the Pokes.

All of these players have been offered, but many of them likely won't wind up at Oklahoma State. Heck, if you get one, maybe two then that is sensational, provided they are the right guys. Last season there was not a five-star recruit on the All-Big 12 first or second-teams at the end of the season.

#18 Dylan Brooks, DE, 6-5, 225, Roanoke (Handley), Ala.

Oklahoma State offered, but no chance getting this Alabama standout out of his state, but I would rate Auburn the favorite over Nick Saban and Alabama.

#30 Emeka Egbuka, WR, 6-1, 190, Steilacoom, Wash.

Oklahoma State offered and this one may have legs. Kasey Dunn is familiar with folks up in Washington and I'm told has a connection here. It doesn't hurt that Oklahoma State has become "Wide Receiver U.".

#57 Garrett Nussmeier, QB, 6-2, 180, Flower Mound (Marcus), Texas

There are a number of quarterbacks already pledged. Kansas State has a top 100 QB commitment in Jake Rubley of Highlands Ranch, Colo. Yes, Rubley is a (third) son of former Tulsa and NFL QB T.J. Rubley.

Jaeden Roberts at the Texas Class 6A-I State Championship Game. Marshall Levenson - Pokes Report

#62 Jaeden Roberts, OG, 6-4, 345, Galena Park (North Shore), Texas

Roberts has forged a strong relationship with Charlie Dickey, so look out as this may be the best chance with any top 100 player.

#68 Jo Jo Earle, Ath/WR, 5-9, 170, Aledo, Texas

Earle is no surprise to Kasey Dunn, who has been recruiting him for a couple of years.

#100 Ishmael Ibraheem, CB, 6-1, 175, Dallas (Kimball), Texas

A solid chance here as Tom Duffie has been working Ibraheem hard for some time.